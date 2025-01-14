构建K线趋势约束模型（第五部分）：通知系统（第三部分）

内容：





概述

我们现已在模型中扩展了信号的可访问性，使其对所有用户都大有帮助。此外，我们还激励了众多新兴开发者，指导他们如何在我们广受欢迎的MetaTrader 5交易平台中无缝集成社交网络以获取信号。最后，我们来详细探讨一下WhatsApp集成的细节。我们的目标是自动将我们自定义的MetaTrader 5指标生成的信号发送到WhatsApp号码或群组。WhatsApp推出了新的频道功能，可以帮助信号覆盖更广泛的受众。正如波特·盖尔（Porter Gale）在她的著作《你的网络就是你的净值》（Your Network Is Your Net Worth）中所言，融入一个社群对于个人的蓬勃发展至关重要。通过这些进步，我们可以在像Telegram和WhatsApp这样的热门平台上对广大社群产生影响。

我决定通过一个流程图，简述任何社交媒体平台与MetaTrader 5集成的流程。这是基于我的研究得出的简化版分步开发流程。流程图清晰地描绘了关键阶段。让我简要地解释一下其中的部分阶段。流程图叙述了在开发过程中积累的经验。重要的一点是，要做好重复某些流程的准备，因为可能会出现错误。在本文中，我将只关注那些经我验证有效的方法，尽管在写作过程中进行了大量的调试。这些是我们在（第二部分）中将Telegram与趋势约束指标集成用于通知时经历的阶段。

社交媒体平台与MetaTrader 5集成流程图







根据流程图，我们简化了对整个最终阶段（即决策阶段）的理解过程，该阶段有两种可能的结果：是或否。

测试是否成功？

部署集成

监控与维护（一切正常，我们可以按照原定目标开始使用新系统）

结束（成功集成的终点）

调试并修复问题（回退到设置开发环境阶段，主要是重新检查所有步骤以查找错误，更正并重新测试）

搜索其他选项（如果没有可用的API，则回退到尝试其他社交平台，因此也要回退到早期阶段）



配置消息API



如果成功：如果不成功：

根据提供的流程图，我们决定像上一篇文章中集成Telegram那样，推进WhatsApp的集成工作。这两个平台都提供了符合我们目标的API。选择WhatsApp的主要原因是其庞大的用户基础。就我个人而言，我使用WhatsApp的频率高于任何其他社交平台，通过该平台接收信号将有助于我有效地监控MetaTrader5业务。

根据whatsthebigdata，截至2023年7月，WhatsApp在全球拥有约27.8亿的活跃用户。这款流行的即时通讯应用早在2020年就达到了20亿用户的里程碑，并预计将在2025年将达到31.4亿用户。

在选择平台以增加我们的净值时，应考虑统计数值。网上可以找到许多消息API提供商，它们具有不同程度的易用性和用户友好性。许多提供商提供试用服务，但要访问高级功能则需要订阅。据我了解，互联网上的一些可用选项包括：

我在这个项目中使用了Twilio，因为它以更用户友好的方式提供API访问，并且适合与WhatsApp集成。虽然提供的选项很有效，但配置过程可能相对复杂，而且需要订阅才能访问其他关键功能。然而，为了拓宽领域，这些选项还是值得探索的。

我创建了Twilio账户并完成了所有设置。使用网站所需的关键要素包括 account_sid （账户SID）、 auth_token （身份验证令牌）、在Twilio sandbox中分配的 WhatsApp号码 ，以及用于发起对话的 个人接收号码 。脚本所需的所有要素都可以在您的Twilio账户页面上找到。





通过登录您的Twilio账户的控制台部分，您可以找到发送WhatsApp消息的位置。在那里，您可以看到您的sandbox编号，该号码将在API端保存，以便将来自MetaTrader 5的通知推送给已加入的WhatsApp号码。但遗憾的是，它只能发送给已加入的参与者。请参见下面的截图，展示了您需要发送sandbox编号申请加入的消息。首先，将sandbox编号保存到您的联系人列表中，然后找到它并发送“join so-cave”。一旦完成此操作，您就可以在命令提示符中运行集成脚本并发送测试消息，以查看其工作情况。

这是一张我加入Twilio sandbox的截图：





至此，我们已经按照流程图概述的集成过程获得了所需的API凭证。接下来，让我们进入下一阶段，详细探讨如何应用这些凭证。

脚本 (send_whatsapp_message.py)



我们可以使用IDLE进行脚本编写。IDLE可以随Python解释器进行预安装。或者，我更倾向于使用开源选择，如Notepad++进行脚本编写。Notepad++支持多种语言，并提供适当的格式化功能。首先，创建一个新文件，并将其命名为 send_whatsapp_message.py 。建议将脚本文件保存在Python解释器所在目录的scripts文件夹中。我从该目录测试程序时未遇到任何问题。

接下来，我们将在脚本中导入模块：

import sys import requests

import sys ：此模块提供了访问Python解释器所使用或维护的一些变量的路径。它允许您与解释器进行交互。

：此模块提供了访问Python解释器所使用或维护的一些变量的路径。它允许您与解释器进行交互。 import requests ：此模块用于发送HTTP请求。它简化了进行API请求的过程。

接下来的步骤是定义函数：

def send_whatsapp_message(account_sid, auth_token, from_whatsapp_number, to_whatsapp_number, message): url = f "https://api.twilio.com/2010-04-01/Accounts/{account_sid}/Messages.json" data = { "From" : f "whatsapp:{from_whatsapp_number}" , "To" : f "whatsapp:{to_whatsapp_number}" , "Body" : message, } response = requests.post(url, data=data, auth=(account_sid, auth_token)) if response.status_code == 201 : print( "Message sent successfully" ) else : print(f "Failed to send message: {response.status_code} - {response.text}" )

send_whatsapp_message ：此函数使用Twilio API发送WhatsApp消息。

在函数定义中，有几个脚本执行所需的参数。其中许多参数是在设置Twilio账户时获得的。

参数 ：

account_sid：来自您Twilio的帐户SID。

auth_token：来自您Twilio帐户的认证令牌。

from_whatsapp_number：启用了WhatsApp的Twilio号码，格式为带有"whatsapp:"前缀的字符串。

to_whatsapp_number：接收者的WhatsApp号码，格式为带有"whatsapp:"前缀的字符串。

message：要发送的消息文本。

url ：构建用于Twilio API端点的URL。 data ：一个数据集合，包含要在POST请求中发送的消息数据。

requests .post：使用消息数据和认证凭证向Twilio API发送POST请求。

response ：捕获来自Twilio API的响应。

status_code ：检查响应的状态码以确定消息是否成功发送（201表示成功）。



脚本最终的这段构成了主代码，是执行发生的位置。当执行此脚本时，将：

从命令行参数中读取消息文本。 使用提供的凭证、电话号码和消息调用send_whatsapp_message函数。 根据Twilio API的响应打印成功或失败消息。

# Replace with your actual Twilio credentials and phone numbers account_sid = "**********************" # Your SID auth_token = "***************************" # Your Auth Token from_whatsapp_number = "+14**********" # Your WhatsApp-enabled Twilio number to_whatsapp_number = "+************" # Recipient's WhatsApp number message = sys.argv[1] send_whatsapp_message(account_sid, auth_token, from_whatsapp_number, to_whatsapp_number, message)

将其一起放入我们的最终任务中， send_whatsapp_message.py 文件如下：

import sys import requests def send_whatsapp_message(account_sid, auth_token, from_whatsapp_number, to_whatsapp_number, message): url = f "https://api.twilio.com/2010-04-01/Accounts/{account_sid}/Messages.json" data = { "From" : f "whatsapp:{from_whatsapp_number}" , "To" : f "whatsapp:{to_whatsapp_number}" , "Body" : message, } response = requests.post(url, data=data, auth=(account_sid, auth_token)) if response.status_code == 201 : print( "Message sent successfully" ) else : print(f "Failed to send message: {response.status_code} - {response.text}" ) # Replace with your actual Twilio credentials and phone numbers account_sid = "****************" auth_token = "**********************" from_whatsapp_number = "+14***********" to_whatsapp_number = "+***************" message = sys.argv[ 1 ] send_whatsapp_message(account_sid, auth_token, from_whatsapp_number, to_whatsapp_number, message)

我们可以继续在命令提示符中进行测试，以查看脚本是否工作正常。打开存储 send_whatsapp_message.py 文件的路径，并输入以下命令：

python send_whatsapp_message.py "Test Message"

如果一切正常，消息将被发送到您的WhatsApp号码，命令提示符窗口将显示“消息发送成功”。如果遇到错误，您需要重新检查代码和凭据，特别是由于提供的代码已经过调试和修正，应该可以正常工作。 下面我将分享我的工作集成截图。





修改WhatsApp通知的趋势约束指标



为了在不显著更改指标代码的情况下完成集成，我决定专注于调整myAlert块以支持WhatsApp消息。准确输入Python解释器和脚本的路径至关重要。在迁移代码段时，这些是集成的关键组件。我保留了之前Telegram集成的大部分代码。此外，我还添加了一个测试初始化功能，允许在启动时发送一条欢迎消息，以验证系统在接收真实信号之前的功能。

int OnInit () { myAlert( "info" , "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp." ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnInit() 中包括的内容能够确保在您将指标添加到任何聊天中时，消息会被发送到您的号码。

以下是我们集成逻辑中向WhatsApp发送消息的最关键部分。我已经标出了与Telegram集成的代码相比，我所修改的代码部分。

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\******\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\******\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , command); string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 1 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); } } }

以下是调整后的主程序Trend Constraint V1.06：

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.06" #property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00 #property indicator_label1 "Buy" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 5 #property indicator_color2 0x0000FF #property indicator_label2 "Sell" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_color3 0xE8351A #property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8 #property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00 #property indicator_label5 "Buy" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 2 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "Sell" #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; input double Oversold = 30 ; input double Overbought = 70 ; input int Slow_MA_period = 200 ; input int Fast_MA_period = 100 ; datetime time_alert; input bool Audible_Alerts = true ; input bool Push_Notifications = true ; double myPoint; int RSI_handle; double RSI[]; double Open[]; double Close[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; int MA_handle2; double MA2[]; int MA_handle3; double MA3[]; int MA_handle4; double MA4[]; double Low[]; double High[]; int MA_handle5; double MA5[]; int MA_handle6; double MA6[]; int MA_handle7; double MA7[]; #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\****\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\****\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , command); string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 1 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); } } } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Buffer1); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW , 241 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , Buffer2); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 242 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Buffer3); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 236 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , Buffer4); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 3 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW , 238 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , Buffer5); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 4 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , Buffer6); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 5 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); myAlert( "info" , "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp." ); myPoint = Point (); if ( Digits () == 5 || Digits () == 3 ) { myPoint *= 10 ; } RSI_handle = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (RSI_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 7 , 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle2 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 400 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle2 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle3 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle3 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle4 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle5 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Fast_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle5 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle6 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Slow_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle6 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle7 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle7 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer4, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer5, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer6, true ); if (prev_calculated < 1 ) { ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE ); } else limit++; datetime Time[]; datetime TimeShift[]; if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (TimeShift, true ); int barshift_M1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_M1, rates_total); int barshift_D1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_D1, rates_total); for ( int i = 0 ; i < rates_total; i++) { barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , TimeShift[i]); barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , TimeShift[i]); } if ( BarsCalculated (RSI_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (RSI_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, RSI) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (RSI, true ); if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , 0 , rates_total, Open) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Open, true ); if ( CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 , rates_total, Close) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Close, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle2) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle2, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA2) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA2, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle3) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle3, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA3) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA3, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle4) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle4, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA4) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA4, true ); if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, Low) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Low, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, High) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (High, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle5) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle5, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA5) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA5, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle6) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle6, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA6) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA6, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle7) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle7, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA7) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA7, true ); if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 , rates_total, Time) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Time, true ); for ( int i = limit- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i >= MathMin (PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK- 1 , rates_total- 1 -OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue ; if (barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (RSI[i] < Oversold && RSI[i+ 1 ] > Oversold && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] > MA2[i] && MA3[i] > MA4[i] ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (RSI[i] > Overbought && RSI[i+ 1 ] < Overbought && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] < MA2[i] && MA3[i] < MA4[i] ) { Buffer2[i] = High[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] > MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] < MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] < MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] > MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer4[i] = High[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] > MA7[i] ) { Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] < MA7[i] ) { Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } return (rates_total); }





测试结果



我们已经在上述两个小节中进行了测试。我们的项目端运行正常。我在下方附上了收到信号的部分截图。





指标运行良好，能够按照既定目标绘制图形并向我的社交媒体渠道发送信号。下方附上Boom 500指数图：

我们的程序在启动时会打开一个命令提示符窗口，用于显示正在进行的进程，并发送一条启动通知。在随时间传输信号时，它遵循相同的程序。然而，当处理任务时，弹出的窗口可能会造成干扰，因此可以对程序进行编码，使其在不显示命令提示符窗口的情况下运行。在这个项目中，为了观察正在进行的进程，我们选择不隐藏该窗口。为了不显示命令提示符窗口，您可以使用以下代码行：

string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 0 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); }

最后一个参数被称为nShowCmd，它控制应用程序窗口的显示方式。通过将参数更改为0 (SW_HIDE)而不是1 (SW_SHOWNORMAL)，可以阻止窗口显示。





安全性



所使用的技术涉及被认为具有潜在风险的DLL文件。通过我的研究，我已识别出相关的风险，并在下文列出以提高大家的风险意识。请务必保护您的API凭证，因为我在本文的某些部分已经尽可能隐藏我的凭证。确保只向受信任的群体透露凭证。

与DLL文件相关的一些风险：

恶意软件 ：加载恶意DLL会在您的系统上执行有危害的代码。如果DLL来自不受信任或未知的位置，这会一个重大风险。

：加载恶意DLL会在您的系统上执行有危害的代码。如果DLL来自不受信任或未知的位置，这会一个重大风险。 DLL劫持 ：如果攻击者能够在应用程序加载的位置放置恶意DLL，他们可以执行任意代码。如果让应用程序以扩大的权限运行，这尤其危险。

：如果攻击者能够在应用程序加载的位置放置恶意DLL，他们可以执行任意代码。如果让应用程序以扩大的权限运行，这尤其危险。 崩溃和不稳定 ：不正确地使用DLL函数或用无效参数调用函数可能会导致应用程序崩溃或系统不稳定。

：不正确地使用DLL函数或用无效参数调用函数可能会导致应用程序崩溃或系统不稳定。 资料泄漏 ：在DLL函数内不适当地处理资源（例如，内存、文件句柄）可能会导致资料泄漏，随着时间的推移将影响系统性能。

：在DLL函数内不适当地处理资源（例如，内存、文件句柄）可能会导致资料泄漏，随着时间的推移将影响系统性能。 版本冲突 ：DLL的不同版本可能具有不同的函数签名或行为，从而导致兼容性问题。

：DLL的不同版本可能具有不同的函数签名或行为，从而导致兼容性问题。 依赖地狱 ：管理对多个DLL及其版本的依赖可能既复杂又容易出错，从而导致运行时错误。

为了应对这些威胁，在我们的程序中加入安全功能至关重要。如果在我们的模型中实现以下代码行，可以解决安全问题：

string python_path = "C:\\Users\\*****\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\*****\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string message = "Hello, this is a test message" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + message + "\"" ; SecureExecuteCommand(command);

使用SecureExecuteCommand()函数检查命令字符串中的无效字符，这有助于防止命令含有攻击。

为了应对这些风险，以下是一些最佳实践：

使用可信任来源 ：仅使用来自可信和经过验证来源的DLL文件。

：仅使用来自可信和经过验证来源的DLL文件。 代码签名 ：确保 DLL文件由可信的权威机构签名，这有助于验证其完整性和来源。

DLL文件由可信的权威机构签名，这有助于验证其完整性和来源。 最小权限原则 ：以执行所需的最小权限运行应用程序，以降低任何潜在利用的影响。

：以执行所需的最小权限运行应用程序，以降低任何潜在利用的影响。 验证输入 ：始终验证和清理输入参数，特别是在构建命令字符串时。

：始终验证和清理输入参数，特别是在构建命令字符串时。 错误处理 ：实现完善的错误处理机制，全面地管理和记录错误。

：实现完善的错误处理机制，全面地管理和记录错误。 定期更新 ：使您的软件和库保持最新，及时应用安全补丁和更新。

：使您的软件和库保持最新，及时应用安全补丁和更新。 隔离 ：使用sandbox或其他隔离技术，在受限环境中运行可能存在风险的操作。





结论



WhatsApp集成已成功完成。我们的模型现在可以从MetaTrader 5向Telegram和WhatsApp发送信号。将集成整合到一个程序中，并同时在两个平台上广播信号是可行的。我注意到信号推送通知的到达时间略有差异，推送通知比社交平台的通知早到达几秒钟，尽管时间差异非常小，可能只有大约7秒。Telegram的信号比WhatsApp的信号快了几秒。不过，我们的主要目标是确保信号能够到达，这一目标已经实现。

我希望本文能为你提供一些有价值的内容。作为开发者，我们不应放弃，而应保持流程图运行，直到实现我们的目标。我们必须利用社区的力量来提升我们在算法交易编程方面的技能。讨论向所有人开放，以便大家可以公开分享想法。在下一个项目中，我们将在现有基础上进一步探索。以下是附件及说明。

附件 说明 send_whatsapp_message.py 建议将MetaTrader 5与Twilio集成，进而与WhatsApp通信。 Trend Constraint V1.06.mq5 WhatsApp已集成，但您需要在计算机上更新凭证和路径目录才能使用。 Secure Command.mq5 修改以便隐藏命令提示符窗口，并保护程序免受外部攻击。



