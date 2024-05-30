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神经网络实验（第 7 部分）：传递指标

神经网络实验（第 7 部分）：传递指标

MetaTrader 5交易系统 |
996 5
Roman Poshtar
Roman Poshtar

概述

在本文中，我们将更详尽地探讨在神经网络中传递有意义的数据（即所谓的时间序列）的重要性。特别是，我们将传递最喜欢的指标。为了达成这一点，我将介绍一些我在操控神经网络时所用的新概念。虽然，我认为这不是极限，随着时间的推移，我对于理解到底需要传递什么、以及如何传递，会有一个新的视界。


背景和观察

阅读大量这个主题的文章，我持续观察到一个悲伤的场面，那就是基于神经网络的交易系统的直接结果。许多好的思路和算法却并未带来期待的结果。

在传递输入参数时，始终会观察到相同的画面。例如，振荡器值的直接传递，以我的观点，这与资产价格没有任何共通之处。振荡器有一个众所周知的问题 — 所谓的背离。这些是开盘价、收盘价、最高价和最低价的值，当直接传递时，它们不携带任何意义，但会给系统带来难以理解的噪音。这些值与任何事物无关，并且随时间推移会有明显的散离。例如，打开任何货币对的日线图，查看收盘价的波动范围。



理论和概念

在本节中，我将讲述一些我为自己分类，并在实验中运用的概念。

  1. 距离 — 任何指标至另一个指标或其零值的距离。以我的观点，主要原则是将当前状况与历史上的稳定价值链接起来。如果我们直接传递 MA 1 指标的值，我们将得到一个难以理解的样本散离，因为价格值随时间变化，且无任何确定的范围，这意味着分类或统计行为的略微暗示。当我们传达两个指标之间的差值时（例如，以点数为单位的 MA 1 和 MA 100，或 MACD 指标当前零号蜡烛与前 4 根蜡烛数值的距离），情况就不同了。因此，通过使用距离，我们可以判定行情是否远离其平均水平，以及与当前历史样本相比，它是否明显超买或超卖。此外，使用距离，我们判定行情在何处上涨或下跌。该值即可以是正数，也可以是负数。

  2. 累积 — 计算一个或多个指标相对于彼此、或它们的零点、或其它非零指标零值点的总合值。因此，累积令我们能够判定在某个方向上的特定走势持续了多长时间。如果积累很小，大概现在正在进行盘整。相反，如果积累量很大，则是一个长期趋势。方向取决于符号（- 或 +）。换言之，在盘整“动荡”期间，累积值并不很大，而在趋势期它们则会被取代。

  3. 倾角 — 指标的当前倾角是通知神经网络当前金融产品处于脉动走势、或其活跃度较差的良好方式。针对某段历史判定指标倾角的能力，例如 10 根蜡烛，已证明其在分析当前局势方面比之从历史里抽样的结果更好。我以弧度测量倾角。这是仅适合我个人的方法，不依赖于图表比例。 



示例

使用距离的示例：

  • 传递当前零号蜡烛的距离。MA 1 指标相对于 MA 100。MACD 指标当前值相对于其零值。CCI 指标当前值相对于其零值。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;

   double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In2S1[0])/Point());

   double a2 = ind_In3S1[0];

   double a3 = ind_In4S1[0];

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3);

  }

日志数据：

距离示例 1

a1 - MA 1 和 MA 100 指标之间的差值，货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - MACD 指标的当前值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - CCI 指标的当前值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

  • 传递过去 N 根蜡烛的距离。MA 1 指标。MA 100 指标。MACD 指标。CCI 指标。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    Candles= 10;

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;
input int    x4 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;
   double w4 = x4 - 10.0;

   double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/Point());

   double a2 = ((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/Point());

   double a3 = ind_In3S1[0]-ind_In3S1[Candles];
   
   double a4 = ind_In4S1[0]-ind_In4S1[Candles];

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("a3 = ", a4);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4);

  }

日志数据：

距离示例 2

a1 - MA 1 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上的差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - MA 100 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - MACD 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a4 - CCI 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

  • 传递 MA1 和 MA 100 指标的交叉点相对于其过去的零值的距离。MACD 指标相对于其过去的零值。CCI 指标相对于其过去的零值。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    Candles= 10;

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;
input int    x4 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {
  
  int c1=0;
  int c2=0;
  int c3=0;

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;
   double w4 = x4 - 10.0;
   
   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++){
   
    if(ind_In1S1[0]>ind_In2S1[0]){if (ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i]){c1=i; break;}}
    
    if(ind_In1S1[0]<ind_In2S1[0]){if (ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i]){c1=i; break;}}
   
   }   

   double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[c1])/Point());
   
   double a2 = ((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[c1])/Point());
   
   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++){
   
    if(ind_In3S1[0]>0){if (ind_In3S1[i]<0){c2=i; break;}}
    
    if(ind_In3S1[0]<0){if (ind_In3S1[i]>0){c2=i; break;}}
   
   }      

   double a3 = ind_In3S1[0]-ind_In3S1[c2];
   
   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++){
   
    if(ind_In4S1[0]>0){if (ind_In4S1[i]<0){c3=i; break;}}
    
    if(ind_In4S1[0]<0){if (ind_In4S1[i]>0){c3=i; break;}}
   
   }       
   
   double a4 = ind_In4S1[0]-ind_In4S1[c3];

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("a4 = ", a4);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4);

  }

日志数据：

距离示例 3

a1 - MA 1 指标在蜡烛 0 上的数值，与 MA1 和 MA 100 指标最后交叉处蜡烛的差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - MA 100 指标在蜡烛 0 上的数值，与 MA1 和 MA 100 指标最后交叉处蜡烛的差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - 蜡烛 0 上的 MACD 指标值，与其最后一个零值处蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a4 - 蜡烛 0 上的 CCI 指标值，与其最后一个零值处蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

首先在循环中搜索交叉值。


把累积传递给感知器的示例：

  • 传递 N 根指标蜡烛的累积。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    Candles= 10;

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {
   double sum1 = 0;
   double sum2 = 0;
   double sum3 = 0;

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;

   for(int i=0; i<=Candles; i++)
     {

      sum1+=ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i];

     }

   double a1 = sum1;

   for(int i=0; i<=Candles; i++)
     {

      sum2+=ind_In3S1[i];

     }

   double a2 = sum2;

   for(int i=0; i<=Candles; i++)
     {

      sum3+=ind_In4S1[i];

     }

   double a3 = sum3;

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3);

  }

日志数据：

累积示例 1

a1 - 累积 MA1 和 MA 100 指标之间 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - 累积 MACD 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - 累积 CCI 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

  • 传递从指标过去的零点、或指标过去最后一个交叉点开始的累积。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    Candles= 10;

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {
   double sum1 = 0;
   double sum2 = 0;
   double sum3 = 0;

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In1S1[0]>ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            break;
           };
         sum1+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]);
        }

      if(ind_In1S1[0]<ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            break;
           };
         sum1+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]);
        }

     }

   double a1 = sum1;

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In3S1[0]>0)
        {
         if(ind_In3S1[i]<0)
           {
            break;
           };
         sum2+=ind_In3S1[i];
        }

      if(ind_In3S1[0]<0)
        {
         if(ind_In3S1[i]>0)
           {
            break;
           };
         sum2+=ind_In3S1[i];
        }

     }

   double a2 = sum2;

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In4S1[0]>0)
        {
         if(ind_In4S1[i]<0)
           {
            break;
           };
         sum3+=ind_In4S1[i];
        }

      if(ind_In4S1[0]<0)
        {
         if(ind_In4S1[i]>0)
           {
            break;
           };
         sum3+=ind_In4S1[i];
        }

     }

   double a3 = sum3;

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3);

  }

日志数据：

累积示例 2

a1 - MA1 和 MA 100 指标与最后一个交叉点之间的差值累积。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - MACD 指标从最后一个零值交叉点开始的累积。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - CCI 指标从最后一个零值交叉点开始的累积。它可以取正数值和负数值。


使用指标倾角的示例：

  • 传递 N 根指标蜡烛的倾角。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    Candles= 10;

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;
input int    x4 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;
   double w4 = x4 - 10.0;

   double a1 = (((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/Point())/Candles);

   double a2 = (((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/Point())/Candles);

   double a3 = ((ind_In3S1[0]-ind_In3S1[Candles])/Candles);

   double a4 = ((ind_In4S1[0]-ind_In4S1[Candles])/Candles);

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("a4 = ", a4);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4);

  }

日志数据：

倾角示例 1

a1 - MA1 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - MA100 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - MACD 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a4 - CCI 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

  • 传递指标与过去的零点、或过去的最后一个交叉点的倾角。 
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;
input int    x4 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;
int handle_In3S1;
int handle_In4S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];
double ind_In3S1[];
double ind_In4S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In3S1=iMACD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In3S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In4S1=iCCI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,14,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In4S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In3S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In3S1,0,0,1010,ind_In3S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In4S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In4S1,0,0,1010,ind_In4S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {

   int c1=0;
   int c2=0;
   int c3=0;

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;
   double w4 = x4 - 10.0;

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In1S1[0]>ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            c1=i;
            break;
           }
        }

      if(ind_In1S1[0]<ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            c1=i;
            break;
           }
        }

     }

   double a1 = (((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[c1])/Point())/c1);

   double a2 = (((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[c1])/Point())/c1);

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In3S1[0]>0)
        {
         if(ind_In3S1[i]<0)
           {
            c2=i;
            break;
           }
        }

      if(ind_In3S1[0]<0)
        {
         if(ind_In3S1[i]>0)
           {
            c2=i;
            break;
           }
        }

     }

   double a3 = ((ind_In3S1[0]-ind_In3S1[c2])/c2);

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In4S1[0]>0)
        {
         if(ind_In4S1[i]<0)
           {
            c3=i;
            break;
           }
        }

      if(ind_In4S1[0]<0)
        {
         if(ind_In4S1[i]>0)
           {
            c3=i;
            break;
           }
        }

     }

   double a4 = ((ind_In4S1[0]-ind_In4S1[c3])/c3);

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("a4 = ", a4);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4);

  }

日志数据：

倾角示例 2

a1 - MA1 指标与 MA1 和 MA100 指标最后一个交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - MA100 指标与 MA1 和 MA100 指标最后一个交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - MACD 指标与最后一个零值交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a4 - CCI 指标与最后一个零值交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。


传递组合值至感知器的示例：

  • MA1 和 MA100 指标值的组合传递。
#property copyright   "2023, Roman Poshtar"
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch"
#property strict
#property version   "1.0"

input int    Candles= 10;

input int    x1 = 1;
input int    x2 = 1;
input int    x3 = 1;
input int    x4 = 1;
input int    x5 = 1;
input int    x6 = 1;
input int    x7 = 1;

int handle_In1S1;
int handle_In2S1;

double ind_In1S1[];
double ind_In2S1[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   handle_In1S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In1S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   handle_In2S1=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,100,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_In2S1==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In1S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In1S1,0,0,1010,ind_In1S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

//--- get data from the three buffers of the i-Regr indicator
   ArraySetAsSeries(ind_In2S1,true);
   if(!iGetArray(handle_In2S1,0,0,1010,ind_In2S1))
     {
      return;
     }
//---

   perceptron1();

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {

   int c1=0;
   double sum1 = 0;
   double sum2 = 0;

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;
   double w4 = x4 - 10.0;
   double w5 = x5 - 10.0;
   double w6 = x6 - 10.0;
   double w7 = x7 - 10.0;

   double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In2S1[0])/Point());

   for(int i=0; i<=Candles; i++)
     {

      sum1+=ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i];

     }

   double a2 = sum1;

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In1S1[0]>ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            break;
           };
         sum2+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]);
        }

      if(ind_In1S1[0]<ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            break;
           };
         sum2+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]);
        }

     }

   double a3 = sum2;

   double a4 = (((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/Point())/Candles);

   double a5 = (((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/Point())/Candles);

   for(int i=0; i<=1000; i++)
     {

      if(ind_In1S1[0]>ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            c1=i;
            break;
           }
        }

      if(ind_In1S1[0]<ind_In2S1[0])
        {
         if(ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i])
           {
            c1=i;
            break;
           }
        }

     }

   double a6 = (((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[c1])/Point())/c1);

   double a7 = (((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[c1])/Point())/c1);

   Print("a1 = ", a1);
   Print("a2 = ", a2);
   Print("a3 = ", a3);
   Print("a4 = ", a4);
   Print("a5 = ", a5);
   Print("a6 = ", a6);
   Print("a7 = ", a7);
   Print("Perceptron = ", (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4 + w5 * a5 + w6 * a6 + w7 * a7));
   Print(">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>");

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4 + w5 * a5 + w6 * a6 + w7 * a7);

  }

日志数据：

组合传递示例 1

a1 - 当前蜡烛上 MA1 和 MA100 之间的距离。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a2 - 累积指标 MA1 和 MA100 之间 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a3 - 累积从 MA1 和 MA100 指标最后一个交叉点开始的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a4 - MA1 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a5 - MA100 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a6 - MA1 指标与最后一个交叉点的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。

a7 - MA100 指标与最后一个交叉点的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。


智能系统

 于此，我们将开发两个 EA。例如，我们将采用指标之间距离值。第一个是为了优化和选择参数而实现的。第二个旨在据第一个获得的结果进行交易。我在之前的文章中曾研究过这种方式。这种方法有助于在交易中整理和使用所有可用的优化结果。例如，我们在优化过程中获得了 50 个优良的结果。正如您也许想象的那样，在 50 个图表上安装 EA 很不方便。因此，我们将在第二个 EA 的帮助下同时使用所有结果。

在我的文章《神经网络实验（第 3 部分）：实际应用》中了解有关该方法的更多信息。

我将在下面提供第一个 EA 的主代码进行优化，并讲述我们传递给感知器的内容：

开仓的主要代码。 

      //SELL++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
      if((perceptron1()<-Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_SELL, EAComment)==0) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread))
        {
         OpenSell(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXSell, TP, SL, EAComment);
        }

      //BUY++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
      if((perceptron1()>Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_BUY, EAComment)==0) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread))
        {
         OpenBuy(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXBuy, TP, SL, EAComment);
        }

感知器代码。  

  1. a1 是当前蜡烛上的 MA1 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。  
  2. a2 是当前蜡烛上的 MA100 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。  
  3. a3 是当前蜡烛上的 CCI 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。  
  4. a4 是当前蜡烛上的 StdDev 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。 

在本例中，Candles 参数未优化，其值为 8。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  The PERCEPRRON - a perceiving and recognizing function          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double perceptron1()
  {

   double w1 = x1 - 10.0;
   double w2 = x2 - 10.0;
   double w3 = x3 - 10.0;
   double w4 = x4 - 10.0;

   double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[0]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/PointS1);

   double a2 = ((ind_In2S1[0]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/PointS1);

   double a3 = (ind_In3S1[0]-ind_In3S1[Candles]);

   double a4 = (ind_In4S1[0]-ind_In4S1[Candles]);

   return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4);
  }


在此，我将提供优化和测试的所有参数，以免在文本中重复它们：

  • 外汇市场
  • EURUSD;
  • 时间帧: H1;
  • 指标: MA 1 SMA CLOSE, MA 200 SMA CLOSE, CCI 42, StdDev 60。
  • 止损和止盈，400 和 830；
  • 优化和测试模式“1 分钟 OHLC”和“最大盈利”。我们的 EA 最初据 M1 开盘价运行。在此，我们将采用“最大盈利”模式作为实验;
  • 优化范围：1 年。从 2021.10.10 到 2022.10.10。1 年不是某种准则。您可以自行尝试或多或少
  • 正向测试范围为 1 年。2022.10.10 至 2023.10.10；
  • 在前向测试中，同时使用前 50 个最佳优化结果；
  • 初始存款 10000；
  • 杠杆 1:500。

下面的屏幕截图中提供了优化设置：

优化设置

优化结果如下图所示：

优化结果 1


优化结果 2

优化完成后，使用 Excel 生成 CSV 格式的文件。我要提醒您，我们用了前 50 个最佳结果。将生成的文件粘贴到第二个 EA 的代码中进行测试。它在代码中如下所示。

string EURUSD[][8]=
  {
   {"Profit","Trades","x1","x2","x3","x4","Param"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","8","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","13","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","11","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","10","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","8","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","12","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","20","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","14","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","2","5000"},
   {"266.45","239","2","1","9","3","5000"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","17","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","8","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","1","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","9","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","16","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","18","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","11","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","7","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","15","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","8","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","9","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","17","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","6","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","15","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","4","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","7","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","11","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","14","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","1","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","5","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","3","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","0","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","12","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","16","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","8","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","10","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","16","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","18","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","13","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","9","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","12","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","11","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","7","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","15","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","14","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","3","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","19","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","0","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","17","5500"},
   {"259.69","239","0","0","12","2","5500"}
  };

我还提供了第二个交易 EA 的代码。正如您所见，我们在循环中遍历了优化期间获得的所有值，并将它们与感知器执行的当前结果进行了比较。如果数值匹配，则相应开立买入或卖出仓位。同时开仓数量限制由 MaxSeries 参数和 CalculateSeries 函数控制，该函数按照注释计算仓位。

      for(int i=1; i<=(ArraySize(EURUSD)/8)-1; i++)
        {

         comm=(EURUSD[i][0]+EURUSD[i][1]);

         x1=(int)StringToInteger(EURUSD[i][2]);
         x2=(int)StringToInteger(EURUSD[i][3]);
         x3=(int)StringToInteger(EURUSD[i][4]);
         x4=(int)StringToInteger(EURUSD[i][5]);

         Param=(int)StringToInteger(EURUSD[i][6]);

         //SELL++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
         if((NewOpen==true) && (CalculateSeries(Magic)<MaxSeries) && (perceptron1()<-Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_SELL, EAComment+" En_"+comm)==0) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread))
           {
            OpenSell(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXSell, TP, SL, EAComment+" En_"+comm);
           }

         //BUY++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
         if((NewOpen==true) && (CalculateSeries(Magic)<MaxSeries) && (perceptron1()>Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_BUY, EAComment+" En_"+comm)==0) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread))
           {
            OpenBuy(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXBuy, TP, SL, EAComment+" En_"+comm);
           }

        }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate Positions                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CalculateSeries(ulong mag)
  {
   int total=0;
   string com="";

   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      if(position.SelectByIndex(i))
        {
         if(position.Magic()==mag)
           {
            if(com!=position.Comment())
              {
               com=position.Comment();
               total++;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//---
   return(total);
  }

反向测试结果：

反向测试结果

正向测试结果：

正向测试结果


正向测试结果 2


结束语

附件中的文件清单：

  1. Distance 1, Distance 2, Distance 3 — 传递距离至感知器的 EA 示例；
  2. Accumulation 1, Accumulation 2 — 传递积累至感知器的 EA 示例；
  3. Angle 1, Angle 2 — 传递指标倾角至感知器的 EA 示例；
  4. Combo 1 — 传递组合指标数据至感知器的 EA 示例；
  5. Perceptron–opt — 优化 EA；
  6. Perceptron – trade — 优化交易参数的 EA。

 正如从前向测试结果所见，我们传递指标的方式效果很好。针对前六个月，EA 非常自信地将余额推高。上面，我提供了各种传递指标的例子。您也许有兴趣测试它们。这次做了很多工作，但有些事情需要始终努力。

如果您有任何问题，随时在论坛或私信中与我联系。我将永远乐意为您提供帮助。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13598

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
EA.zip (23.32 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

Roman Poshtar
Roman Poshtar

    • 该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (5)
    Maxim Kuznetsov
    Maxim Kuznetsov | 24 10月 2023 在 16:23

    交易新术语：Canbles:-)

    纠正错别字 Candles！从单词 Candle 开始，通过d

    Roman Poshtar
    Roman Poshtar | 28 10月 2023 在 14:00
    Maxim Kuznetsov #:

    交易新术语：Canbles:-)

    纠正错别字 Candles！从单词 Candle 开始，通过d

    已更正。感谢您的意见 )

    Grigori.S.B
    Grigori.S.B | 29 10月 2023 在 07:42
    Roman Poshtar #:

    已更正。

    什么都没改它仍然是 Canbles。


    Rashid Umarov
    Rashid Umarov | 30 10月 2023 在 17:19

    现在文章中的所有地方都更正了。

    感谢您的留言。

    Roman Poshtar
    Roman Poshtar | 30 10月 2023 在 19:06
    Rashid Umarov #:

    现在，文章中的所有地方肯定都已更正。

    感谢您的留言。

    谢谢。

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