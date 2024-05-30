神经网络实验（第 7 部分）：传递指标

概述

在本文中，我们将更详尽地探讨在神经网络中传递有意义的数据（即所谓的时间序列）的重要性。特别是，我们将传递最喜欢的指标。为了达成这一点，我将介绍一些我在操控神经网络时所用的新概念。虽然，我认为这不是极限，随着时间的推移，我对于理解到底需要传递什么、以及如何传递，会有一个新的视界。





背景和观察

阅读大量这个主题的文章，我持续观察到一个悲伤的场面，那就是基于神经网络的交易系统的直接结果。许多好的思路和算法却并未带来期待的结果。

在传递输入参数时，始终会观察到相同的画面。例如，振荡器值的直接传递，以我的观点，这与资产价格没有任何共通之处。振荡器有一个众所周知的问题 — 所谓的背离。这些是开盘价、收盘价、最高价和最低价的值，当直接传递时，它们不携带任何意义，但会给系统带来难以理解的噪音。这些值与任何事物无关，并且随时间推移会有明显的散离。例如，打开任何货币对的日线图，查看收盘价的波动范围。

理论和概念

在本节中，我将讲述一些我为自己分类，并在实验中运用的概念。

距离 — 任何指标至另一个指标或其零值的距离。以我的观点，主要原则是将当前状况与历史上的稳定价值链接起来。如果我们直接传递 MA 1 指标的值，我们将得到一个难以理解的样本散离，因为价格值随时间变化，且无任何确定的范围，这意味着分类或统计行为的略微暗示。当我们传达两个指标之间的差值时（例如，以点数为单位的 MA 1 和 MA 100，或 MACD 指标当前零号蜡烛与前 4 根蜡烛数值的距离），情况就不同了。因此，通过使用距离，我们可以判定行情是否远离其平均水平，以及与当前历史样本相比，它是否明显超买或超卖。此外，使用距离，我们判定行情在何处上涨或下跌。该值即可以是正数，也可以是负数。



累积 — 计算一个或多个指标相对于彼此、或它们的零点、或其它非零指标零值点的总合值。因此，累积令我们能够判定在某个方向上的特定走势持续了多长时间。如果积累很小，大概现在正在进行盘整。相反，如果积累量很大，则是一个长期趋势。方向取决于符号（- 或 +）。换言之，在盘整“动荡”期间，累积值并不很大，而在趋势期它们则会被取代。



倾角 — 指标的当前倾角是通知神经网络当前金融产品处于脉动走势、或其活跃度较差的良好方式。针对某段历史判定指标倾角的能力，例如 10 根蜡烛，已证明其在分析当前局势方面比之从历史里抽样的结果更好。我以弧度测量倾角。这是仅适合我个人的方法，不依赖于图表比例。

示例

使用距离的示例：

传递当前零号蜡烛的距离。MA 1 指标相对于 MA 100。MACD 指标当前值相对于其零值。CCI 指标当前值相对于其零值。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[ 0 ])/ Point ()); double a2 = ind_In3S1[ 0 ]; double a3 = ind_In4S1[ 0 ]; Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3); }

日志数据：





a1 - MA 1 和 MA 100 指标之间的差值，货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - MACD 指标的当前值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - CCI 指标的当前值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

传递过去 N 根蜡烛的距离。MA 1 指标。MA 100 指标。MACD 指标。CCI 指标。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int Candles= 10 ; input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; input int x4 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double w4 = x4 - 10.0 ; double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/ Point ()); double a2 = ((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/ Point ()); double a3 = ind_In3S1[ 0 ]-ind_In3S1[Candles]; double a4 = ind_In4S1[ 0 ]-ind_In4S1[Candles]; Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "a3 = " , a4); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4); }

日志数据：





a1 - MA 1 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上的差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - MA 100 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - MACD 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a4 - CCI 指标在蜡烛 0 和蜡烛 10 上的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

传递 MA1 和 MA 100 指标的交叉点相对于其过去的零值的距离。MACD 指标相对于其过去的零值。CCI 指标相对于其过去的零值。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int Candles= 10 ; input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; input int x4 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { int c1= 0 ; int c2= 0 ; int c3= 0 ; double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double w4 = x4 - 10.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++){ if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]>ind_In2S1[ 0 ]){ if (ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i]){c1=i; break ;}} if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]<ind_In2S1[ 0 ]){ if (ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i]){c1=i; break ;}} } double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[c1])/ Point ()); double a2 = ((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[c1])/ Point ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++){ if (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]> 0 ){ if (ind_In3S1[i]< 0 ){c2=i; break ;}} if (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]< 0 ){ if (ind_In3S1[i]> 0 ){c2=i; break ;}} } double a3 = ind_In3S1[ 0 ]-ind_In3S1[c2]; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++){ if (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]> 0 ){ if (ind_In4S1[i]< 0 ){c3=i; break ;}} if (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]< 0 ){ if (ind_In4S1[i]> 0 ){c3=i; break ;}} } double a4 = ind_In4S1[ 0 ]-ind_In4S1[c3]; Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "a4 = " , a4); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4); }

日志数据：

a1 - MA 1 指标在蜡烛 0 上的数值，与 MA1 和 MA 100 指标最后交叉处蜡烛的差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - MA 100 指标在蜡烛 0 上的数值，与 MA1 和 MA 100 指标最后交叉处蜡烛的差值，以货币对点数为单位。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - 蜡烛 0 上的 MACD 指标值，与其最后一个零值处蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a4 - 蜡烛 0 上的 CCI 指标值，与其最后一个零值处蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

首先在循环中搜索交叉值。





把累积传递给感知器的示例：

传递 N 根指标蜡烛的累积。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int Candles= 10 ; input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { double sum1 = 0 ; double sum2 = 0 ; double sum3 = 0 ; double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=Candles; i++) { sum1+=ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]; } double a1 = sum1; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=Candles; i++) { sum2+=ind_In3S1[i]; } double a2 = sum2; for ( int i= 0 ; i<=Candles; i++) { sum3+=ind_In4S1[i]; } double a3 = sum3; Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3); }

日志数据：







a1 - 累积 MA1 和 MA 100 指标之间 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - 累积 MACD 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - 累积 CCI 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。

传递从指标过去的零点、或指标过去最后一个交叉点开始的累积。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int Candles= 10 ; input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { double sum1 = 0 ; double sum2 = 0 ; double sum3 = 0 ; double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]>ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i]) { break ; }; sum1+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]); } if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]<ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i]) { break ; }; sum1+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]); } } double a1 = sum1; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]> 0 ) { if (ind_In3S1[i]< 0 ) { break ; }; sum2+=ind_In3S1[i]; } if (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]< 0 ) { if (ind_In3S1[i]> 0 ) { break ; }; sum2+=ind_In3S1[i]; } } double a2 = sum2; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]> 0 ) { if (ind_In4S1[i]< 0 ) { break ; }; sum3+=ind_In4S1[i]; } if (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]< 0 ) { if (ind_In4S1[i]> 0 ) { break ; }; sum3+=ind_In4S1[i]; } } double a3 = sum3; Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3); }

日志数据：





a1 - MA1 和 MA 100 指标与最后一个交叉点之间的差值累积。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - MACD 指标从最后一个零值交叉点开始的累积。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - CCI 指标从最后一个零值交叉点开始的累积。它可以取正数值和负数值。





使用指标倾角的示例：

传递 N 根指标蜡烛的倾角。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int Candles= 10 ; input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; input int x4 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double w4 = x4 - 10.0 ; double a1 = (((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/ Point ())/Candles); double a2 = (((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/ Point ())/Candles); double a3 = ((ind_In3S1[ 0 ]-ind_In3S1[Candles])/Candles); double a4 = ((ind_In4S1[ 0 ]-ind_In4S1[Candles])/Candles); Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "a4 = " , a4); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4); }

日志数据：





a1 - MA1 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - MA100 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - MACD 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a4 - CCI 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。



传递指标与过去的零点、或过去的最后一个交叉点的倾角。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; input int x4 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; int handle_In3S1; int handle_In4S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; double ind_In3S1[]; double ind_In4S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In3S1= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In3S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In4S1= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In4S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In3S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In3S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In3S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In4S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In4S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In4S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { int c1= 0 ; int c2= 0 ; int c3= 0 ; double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double w4 = x4 - 10.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]>ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i]) { c1=i; break ; } } if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]<ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i]) { c1=i; break ; } } } double a1 = (((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[c1])/ Point ())/c1); double a2 = (((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[c1])/ Point ())/c1); for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]> 0 ) { if (ind_In3S1[i]< 0 ) { c2=i; break ; } } if (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]< 0 ) { if (ind_In3S1[i]> 0 ) { c2=i; break ; } } } double a3 = ((ind_In3S1[ 0 ]-ind_In3S1[c2])/c2); for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]> 0 ) { if (ind_In4S1[i]< 0 ) { c3=i; break ; } } if (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]< 0 ) { if (ind_In4S1[i]> 0 ) { c3=i; break ; } } } double a4 = ((ind_In4S1[ 0 ]-ind_In4S1[c3])/c3); Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "a4 = " , a4); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4); }

日志数据：

a1 - MA1 指标与 MA1 和 MA100 指标最后一个交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - MA100 指标与 MA1 和 MA100 指标最后一个交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - MACD 指标与最后一个零值交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a4 - CCI 指标与最后一个零值交叉点开始的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。





传递组合值至感知器的示例：

MA1 和 MA100 指标值的组合传递。

#property copyright "2023, Roman Poshtar" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/romanuch" #property strict #property version "1.0" input int Candles= 10 ; input int x1 = 1 ; input int x2 = 1 ; input int x3 = 1 ; input int x4 = 1 ; input int x5 = 1 ; input int x6 = 1 ; input int x7 = 1 ; int handle_In1S1; int handle_In2S1; double ind_In1S1[]; double ind_In2S1[]; int OnInit () { handle_In1S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In1S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_In2S1= iMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (handle_In2S1== INVALID_HANDLE ) { return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In1S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In1S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In1S1)) { return ; } ArraySetAsSeries (ind_In2S1, true ); if (!iGetArray(handle_In2S1, 0 , 0 , 1010 ,ind_In2S1)) { return ; } perceptron1(); } double perceptron1() { int c1= 0 ; double sum1 = 0 ; double sum2 = 0 ; double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double w4 = x4 - 10.0 ; double w5 = x5 - 10.0 ; double w6 = x6 - 10.0 ; double w7 = x7 - 10.0 ; double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[ 0 ])/ Point ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<=Candles; i++) { sum1+=ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]; } double a2 = sum1; for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]>ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i]) { break ; }; sum2+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]); } if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]<ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i]) { break ; }; sum2+=(ind_In1S1[i]-ind_In2S1[i]); } } double a3 = sum2; double a4 = (((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/ Point ())/Candles); double a5 = (((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/ Point ())/Candles); for ( int i= 0 ; i<= 1000 ; i++) { if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]>ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]<ind_In2S1[i]) { c1=i; break ; } } if (ind_In1S1[ 0 ]<ind_In2S1[ 0 ]) { if (ind_In1S1[i]>ind_In2S1[i]) { c1=i; break ; } } } double a6 = (((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[c1])/ Point ())/c1); double a7 = (((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[c1])/ Point ())/c1); Print ( "a1 = " , a1); Print ( "a2 = " , a2); Print ( "a3 = " , a3); Print ( "a4 = " , a4); Print ( "a5 = " , a5); Print ( "a6 = " , a6); Print ( "a7 = " , a7); Print ( "Perceptron = " , (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4 + w5 * a5 + w6 * a6 + w7 * a7)); Print ( ">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>" ); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4 + w5 * a5 + w6 * a6 + w7 * a7); }

日志数据：

a1 - 当前蜡烛上 MA1 和 MA100 之间的距离。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a2 - 累积指标 MA1 和 MA100 之间 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a3 - 累积从 MA1 和 MA100 指标最后一个交叉点开始的差值。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a4 - MA1 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a5 - MA100 指标与 Candles 参数指定数量蜡烛的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a6 - MA1 指标与最后一个交叉点的倾角。它可以取正数值和负数值。 a7 - MA100 指标与最后一个交叉点的斜角。它可以取正数值和负数值。







智能系统

于此，我们将开发两个 EA。例如，我们将采用指标之间距离值。第一个是为了优化和选择参数而实现的。第二个旨在据第一个获得的结果进行交易。我在之前的文章中曾研究过这种方式。这种方法有助于在交易中整理和使用所有可用的优化结果。例如，我们在优化过程中获得了 50 个优良的结果。正如您也许想象的那样，在 50 个图表上安装 EA 很不方便。因此，我们将在第二个 EA 的帮助下同时使用所有结果。

在我的文章《神经网络实验（第 3 部分）：实际应用》中了解有关该方法的更多信息。

我将在下面提供第一个 EA 的主代码进行优化，并讲述我们传递给感知器的内容：

开仓的主要代码。



if ((perceptron1()<-Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_SELL , EAComment)== 0 ) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread)) { OpenSell(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXSell, TP, SL, EAComment); } if ((perceptron1()>Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_BUY , EAComment)== 0 ) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread)) { OpenBuy(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXBuy, TP, SL, EAComment); }

感知器代码。

a1 是当前蜡烛上的 MA1 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。 a2 是当前蜡烛上的 MA100 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。 a3 是当前蜡烛上的 CCI 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。 a4 是当前蜡烛上的 StdDev 指标与 Candles 参数中指定数量蜡烛之间的距离。

在本例中，Candles 参数未优化，其值为 8。



double perceptron1() { double w1 = x1 - 10.0 ; double w2 = x2 - 10.0 ; double w3 = x3 - 10.0 ; double w4 = x4 - 10.0 ; double a1 = ((ind_In1S1[ 0 ]-ind_In1S1[Candles])/PointS1); double a2 = ((ind_In2S1[ 0 ]-ind_In2S1[Candles])/PointS1); double a3 = (ind_In3S1[ 0 ]-ind_In3S1[Candles]); double a4 = (ind_In4S1[ 0 ]-ind_In4S1[Candles]); return (w1 * a1 + w2 * a2 + w3 * a3 + w4 * a4); }





在此，我将提供优化和测试的所有参数，以免在文本中重复它们：

外汇市场

EURUSD;

时间帧: H1;

指标: MA 1 SMA CLOSE, MA 200 SMA CLOSE, CCI 42, StdDev 60。

止损和止盈，400 和 830；

优化和测试模式“1 分钟 OHLC”和“最大盈利”。我们的 EA 最初据 M1 开盘价运行。在此，我们将采用“最大盈利”模式作为实验;

优化范围：1 年。从 2021.10.10 到 2022.10.10。1 年不是某种准则。您可以自行尝试或多或少

正向测试范围为 1 年。2022.10.10 至 2023.10.10；

在前向测试中，同时使用前 50 个最佳优化结果；

初始存款 10000；

杠杆 1:500。

下面的屏幕截图中提供了优化设置：

优化结果如下图所示：





优化完成后，使用 Excel 生成 CSV 格式的文件。我要提醒您，我们用了前 50 个最佳结果。将生成的文件粘贴到第二个 EA 的代码中进行测试。它在代码中如下所示。

string EURUSD[][ 8 ]= { { "Profit" , "Trades" , "x1" , "x2" , "x3" , "x4" , "Param" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "8" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "13" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "11" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "10" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "8" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "12" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "20" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "14" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "2" , "5000" }, { "266.45" , "239" , "2" , "1" , "9" , "3" , "5000" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "17" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "8" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "1" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "9" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "16" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "18" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "11" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "7" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "15" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "8" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "9" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "17" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "6" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "15" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "4" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "7" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "11" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "14" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "1" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "5" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "3" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "0" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "12" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "16" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "8" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "10" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "16" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "18" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "13" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "9" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "12" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "11" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "7" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "15" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "14" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "3" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "19" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "0" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "17" , "5500" }, { "259.69" , "239" , "0" , "0" , "12" , "2" , "5500" } };

我还提供了第二个交易 EA 的代码。正如您所见，我们在循环中遍历了优化期间获得的所有值，并将它们与感知器执行的当前结果进行了比较。如果数值匹配，则相应开立买入或卖出仓位。同时开仓数量限制由 MaxSeries 参数和 CalculateSeries 函数控制，该函数按照注释计算仓位。

for ( int i= 1 ; i<=( ArraySize (EURUSD)/ 8 )- 1 ; i++) { comm=(EURUSD[i][ 0 ]+EURUSD[i][ 1 ]); x1=( int ) StringToInteger (EURUSD[i][ 2 ]); x2=( int ) StringToInteger (EURUSD[i][ 3 ]); x3=( int ) StringToInteger (EURUSD[i][ 4 ]); x4=( int ) StringToInteger (EURUSD[i][ 5 ]); Param=( int ) StringToInteger (EURUSD[i][ 6 ]); if ((NewOpen== true ) && (CalculateSeries(Magic)<MaxSeries) && (perceptron1()<-Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_SELL , EAComment+ " En_" +comm)== 0 ) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread)) { OpenSell(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXSell, TP, SL, EAComment+ " En_" +comm); } if ((NewOpen== true ) && (CalculateSeries(Magic)<MaxSeries) && (perceptron1()>Param) && (CalculatePositions(symbolS1.Name(), Magic, POSITION_TYPE_BUY , EAComment+ " En_" +comm)== 0 ) && (SpreadS1<=MaxSpread)) { OpenBuy(symbolS1.Name(), LotsXBuy, TP, SL, EAComment+ " En_" +comm); } }

int CalculateSeries( ulong mag) { int total= 0 ; string com= "" ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (position.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (position.Magic()==mag) { if (com!=position. Comment ()) { com=position. Comment (); total++; } } } } return (total); }

反向测试结果：

正向测试结果：













结束语

附件中的文件清单：

Distance 1, Distance 2, Distance 3 — 传递距离至感知器的 EA 示例； Accumulation 1, Accumulation 2 — 传递积累至感知器的 EA 示例； Angle 1, Angle 2 — 传递指标倾角至感知器的 EA 示例； Combo 1 — 传递组合指标数据至感知器的 EA 示例； Perceptron–opt — 优化 EA； Perceptron – trade — 优化交易参数的 EA。

正如从前向测试结果所见，我们传递指标的方式效果很好。针对前六个月，EA 非常自信地将余额推高。上面，我提供了各种传递指标的例子。您也许有兴趣测试它们。这次做了很多工作，但有些事情需要始终努力。

如果您有任何问题，随时在论坛或私信中与我联系。我将永远乐意为您提供帮助。