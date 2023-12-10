SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NightXploiter
Ugur Oezcan

NightXploiter

Ugur Oezcan
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
400 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2018 48%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7 763
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 647 (85.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 116 (14.38%)
En iyi işlem:
58.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
-183.89 USD
Brüt kâr:
17 412.60 USD (631 542 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-17 407.13 USD (514 987 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
75 (47.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
524.99 USD (41)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
34.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.57%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
3 576 (46.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 187 (53.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.00
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-147.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-434.93 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
-27.61%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
55.23 USD
Maksimum:
1 844.53 USD (84.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
67.34% (1 844.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
18.66% (320.17 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
CHFJPY 2181
EURAUD 1397
EURNZD 1292
EURCHF 1037
EURCAD 895
AUDCAD 877
GBPUSD 57
EURGBP 20
GBPCHF 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
CHFJPY -313
EURAUD 525
EURNZD -178
EURCHF -139
EURCAD 10
AUDCAD 163
GBPUSD -26
EURGBP 13
GBPCHF -50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
CHFJPY 33K
EURAUD 20K
EURNZD 24K
EURCHF 14K
EURCAD 19K
AUDCAD 15K
GBPUSD -2.1K
EURGBP 1.1K
GBPCHF -4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +58.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -184 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 41
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +47.20 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -147.60 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 1
Trading.com-Real 17
0.00 × 36
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.12 × 17
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
0.14 × 7
JustForex-Live
0.20 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.40 × 154
CedarLLC-Real2
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live17
0.56 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.63 × 8
SGAdvisoryLtd-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.68 × 22
ICMarkets-Live16
0.70 × 10
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live20
0.72 × 60
ICMarkets-Live12
0.72 × 3561
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.74 × 23
ICMarkets-Live09
0.80 × 127
ICMarkets-Live02
0.85 × 6869
ICMarkets-Live03
0.95 × 7947
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.96 × 598
UniverseWheel-Live
0.99 × 163
FBS-Real-4
1.00 × 2
299 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

  • this signal follow my Expert NightXploiter ( hier ) in TF H1. 
  • Symbols: CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD
  • setting files version 1.2 : https://forex-navigator.com/version-1_2.zip
  • No Martingale or other danger cost averaging system
  • system use SL and TP.

Broker choice

Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:

account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397

If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste

Dear ICMarkets,

I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.

Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.

Thanks
Yours,

Account currency Standard commission 21% IB discount Discounted commission
AUD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
USD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
EUR 5.50/lot 1.20/lot 4.30/lot
GBP 5.00/lot 0.975/lot 4.025/lot
CHF 6.60/lot 1.425/lot 5.175/lot
JPY 650/lot 127.50/lot 522.50/lot
SGD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot





Ortalama derecelendirme:
linchenhui
102
linchenhui 2023.12.10 08:28 
 

da

2025.05.06 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.06 04:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.19 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.19 02:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.13 21:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.13 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.27 04:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.26 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.08 00:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.18 01:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.13 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.04.02 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.03.31 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.04 02:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.11.09 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.11.09 07:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NightXploiter
Ayda 30 USD
48%
0
0
USD
388
USD
400
100%
7 763
85%
34%
1.00
0.00
USD
67%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.