SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / NightTrader Mix ICM
Ugur Oezcan

NightTrader Mix ICM

Ugur Oezcan
12 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
453 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 20 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2017 269%
ICMarkets-Live02
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 479
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 703 (85.83%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
776 (14.16%)
En iyi işlem:
81.11 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-266.97 EUR
Brüt kâr:
13 031.91 EUR (111 104 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 336.88 EUR (76 125 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
78 (6.05 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
615.68 EUR (35)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.19%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
57.44%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.60
Alış işlemleri:
1 919 (35.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 560 (64.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.06
Beklenen getiri:
0.13 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.77 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-15.90 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-133.84 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-565.15 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.23%
Yıllık tahmin:
2.75%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
666.42 EUR
Maksimum:
1 153.55 EUR (196.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.56% (692.19 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
23.05% (20.50 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 2509
GBPUSD 1788
EURGBP 998
USDCAD 178
EURAUD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 668
GBPUSD -162
EURGBP 287
USDCAD 3
EURAUD -3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 18K
GBPUSD 14K
EURGBP 5.1K
USDCAD 1.4K
EURAUD -383
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +81.11 EUR
En kötü işlem: -267 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 35
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.05 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -133.84 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live02" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VIBHSFinancialLtd-Main
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
FidelisCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Lucrorfx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MIC-MECY-Real.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXNextGen-Real
0.08 × 26
ICMarkets-Live19
0.18 × 33
Tickmill-Live04
0.20 × 5
MonographicTech-Live
0.25 × 4
IceFX-Server
0.30 × 10
TierOneFX-Demo
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live16
0.42 × 1843
ICMarkets-Live17
0.55 × 299
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.57 × 7
JMFinancial2-Live
0.60 × 5
ETFinancialGroup-Live
0.61 × 18
Activtrades-Demo
0.66 × 35
Armada-Live
0.72 × 259
485 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Night Trader

this signal follow my Expert  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18571

Currency pairs: EURUSD M15, GBPUSD H1, EURGBP H1

setting files (Please Change in winter time the setting "Is New York in DST = "False" and Swap Rollover Hour of Your Broker = 22):

setting files for version 1.9 mix signal : https://forex-navigator.com/NT_setup_14052021.zip

signal use MM Risk =12 for 100 EUR account 1:500
No Martingale, Hedge or other danger cost averaging system
system use hidden SL and TP. hidden SL is about half of the classic SL


Broker choice

Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:

account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397  

If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste

Dear ICMarkets,

I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.

Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.

Thanks
Yours,

Account currency Standard commission 21% IB discount Discounted commission
AUD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
USD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
EUR 5.50/lot 1.20/lot 4.30/lot
GBP 5.00/lot 0.975/lot 4.025/lot
CHF 6.60/lot 1.425/lot 5.175/lot
JPY 650/lot 127.50/lot 522.50/lot
SGD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot
NZD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot
HKD 54.25/lot 11.25/lot 43.00/lot
CAD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Ozodbek Saksanov
130
Ozodbek Saksanov 2022.12.07 12:51   

Qanay qilib signal

[Silindi] 2020.12.11 00:16 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

tmjpeters
566
tmjpeters 2020.06.16 09:06 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Simone Anniballi
1003
Simone Anniballi 2018.10.15 19:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

ming chen
67
ming chen 2018.02.11 20:24   

ming chen | 1 minute ago

can you explain the comment of the first post please, why the position close in negative please.

Cheers

jjdarrell
74
jjdarrell 2017.11.08 23:14 
 

all the signals open with the take profit very close and always close in negative!!

willi-trader
147
willi-trader 2017.10.17 10:51   

good signal, I will see in the long run

nighttradermix
422
nighttradermix 2017.09.16 17:10 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohamed Alghedefe
1750
Mohamed Alghedefe 2017.08.23 22:10 
 

good working ..

Spongeroc214
58
Spongeroc214 2017.05.27 22:17 
 

The best signal I have found here!!! Ugur is very helpful and responds very fast to questions and help!!! I will recommend him 100 percent as he is very professional and honest person!! Please stay here forever hahahahaha

eduardo
1240
eduardo 2017.04.26 08:05 
 

quality signal here! 5 stars!

Jimbo09
1232
Jimbo09 2017.04.21 18:55 
 

An excellent Signal!!! Fantastic!!! Ugur Oezcan provides excellent support. U way to go.

2025.05.28 21:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 01:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 01:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.26 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.26 01:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.13 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.12 01:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.19 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.18 04:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.20 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.13 01:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.20 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.18 12:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.16 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.11 01:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.02 00:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.30 01:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2023.12.28 23:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.26 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NightTrader Mix ICM
Ayda 20 USD
269%
0
0
USD
34
EUR
453
100%
5 479
85%
7%
1.05
0.13
EUR
28%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.