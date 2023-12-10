- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|2181
|EURAUD
|1397
|EURNZD
|1292
|EURCHF
|1037
|EURCAD
|895
|AUDCAD
|877
|GBPUSD
|57
|EURGBP
|20
|GBPCHF
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|CHFJPY
|-313
|EURAUD
|525
|EURNZD
|-178
|EURCHF
|-139
|EURCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|163
|GBPUSD
|-26
|EURGBP
|13
|GBPCHF
|-50
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|CHFJPY
|33K
|EURAUD
|20K
|EURNZD
|24K
|EURCHF
|14K
|EURCAD
|19K
|AUDCAD
|15K
|GBPUSD
|-2.1K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-4.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.com-Real 17
|0.00 × 36
|
InstaForex-HongKong.com
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.12 × 17
|
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
|0.14 × 7
|
JustForex-Live
|0.20 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.40 × 154
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.56 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.63 × 8
|
SGAdvisoryLtd-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.68 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.70 × 10
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.72 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.72 × 3561
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.74 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.80 × 127
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.85 × 6869
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.95 × 7947
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.96 × 598
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.99 × 163
|
FBS-Real-4
|1.00 × 2
- this signal follow my Expert NightXploiter ( hier ) in TF H1.
- Symbols: CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD
- setting files version 1.2 : https://forex-navigator.com/version-1_2.zip
- No Martingale or other danger cost averaging system
- system use SL and TP.
Broker choice
Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:
account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397
If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste
Dear ICMarkets,
I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.
Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.
Thanks
Yours,
|Account currency
|Standard commission
|21% IB discount
|Discounted commission
|AUD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
|USD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
|EUR
|5.50/lot
|1.20/lot
|4.30/lot
|GBP
|5.00/lot
|0.975/lot
|4.025/lot
|CHF
|6.60/lot
|1.425/lot
|5.175/lot
|JPY
|650/lot
|127.50/lot
|522.50/lot
|SGD
|9.00/lot
|1.875/lot
|7.125/lot
