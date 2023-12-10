SegnaliSezioni
Ugur Oezcan

NightXploiter

Ugur Oezcan
1 recensione
Affidabilità
400 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2018 48%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7 763
Profit Trade:
6 647 (85.62%)
Loss Trade:
1 116 (14.38%)
Best Trade:
58.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-183.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
17 412.60 USD (631 542 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17 407.13 USD (514 987 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
75 (47.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
524.99 USD (41)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
34.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.57%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 576 (46.06%)
Short Trade:
4 187 (53.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
2.62 USD
Perdita media:
-15.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-147.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-434.93 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-2.28%
Previsione annuale:
-27.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
55.23 USD
Massimale:
1 844.53 USD (84.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
67.34% (1 844.53 USD)
Per equità:
18.66% (320.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CHFJPY 2181
EURAUD 1397
EURNZD 1292
EURCHF 1037
EURCAD 895
AUDCAD 877
GBPUSD 57
EURGBP 20
GBPCHF 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CHFJPY -313
EURAUD 525
EURNZD -178
EURCHF -139
EURCAD 10
AUDCAD 163
GBPUSD -26
EURGBP 13
GBPCHF -50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CHFJPY 33K
EURAUD 20K
EURNZD 24K
EURCHF 14K
EURCAD 19K
AUDCAD 15K
GBPUSD -2.1K
EURGBP 1.1K
GBPCHF -4.6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.16 USD
Worst Trade: -184 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 41
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -147.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 1
Trading.com-Real 17
0.00 × 36
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.12 × 17
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
0.14 × 7
JustForex-Live
0.20 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.40 × 154
CedarLLC-Real2
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live17
0.56 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.63 × 8
SGAdvisoryLtd-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.68 × 22
ICMarkets-Live16
0.70 × 10
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live20
0.72 × 60
ICMarkets-Live12
0.72 × 3561
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.74 × 23
ICMarkets-Live09
0.80 × 127
ICMarkets-Live02
0.85 × 6869
ICMarkets-Live03
0.95 × 7947
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.96 × 598
UniverseWheel-Live
0.99 × 163
FBS-Real-4
1.00 × 2
299 più
  • this signal follow my Expert NightXploiter ( hier ) in TF H1. 
  • Symbols: CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD
  • setting files version 1.2 : https://forex-navigator.com/version-1_2.zip
  • No Martingale or other danger cost averaging system
  • system use SL and TP.

Broker choice

Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:

account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397

If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste

Dear ICMarkets,

I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.

Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.

Thanks
Yours,

Account currency Standard commission 21% IB discount Discounted commission
AUD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
USD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
EUR 5.50/lot 1.20/lot 4.30/lot
GBP 5.00/lot 0.975/lot 4.025/lot
CHF 6.60/lot 1.425/lot 5.175/lot
JPY 650/lot 127.50/lot 522.50/lot
SGD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot





Valutazione media:
linchenhui
102
linchenhui 2023.12.10 08:28 
 

da

2025.05.06 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.06 04:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.19 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.19 02:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.13 21:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.13 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.27 04:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.26 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.08 00:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.18 01:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.13 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.04.02 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.03.31 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.04 02:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.11.09 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.11.09 07:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Copia

