Ugur Oezcan

NightXploiter

Ugur Oezcan
1 avis
Fiabilité
400 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2018 48%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7 763
Bénéfice trades:
6 647 (85.62%)
Perte trades:
1 116 (14.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
58.16 USD
Pire transaction:
-183.89 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17 412.60 USD (631 542 pips)
Perte brute:
-17 407.13 USD (514 987 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
75 (47.20 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
524.99 USD (41)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
34.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.57%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
3 576 (46.06%)
Courts trades:
4 187 (53.94%)
Facteur de profit:
1.00
Rendement attendu:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-147.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-434.93 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.17%
Prévision annuelle:
-14.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
55.23 USD
Maximal:
1 844.53 USD (84.25%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
67.34% (1 844.53 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.66% (320.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CHFJPY 2181
EURAUD 1397
EURNZD 1292
EURCHF 1037
EURCAD 895
AUDCAD 877
GBPUSD 57
EURGBP 20
GBPCHF 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY -313
EURAUD 525
EURNZD -178
EURCHF -139
EURCAD 10
AUDCAD 163
GBPUSD -26
EURGBP 13
GBPCHF -50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 33K
EURAUD 20K
EURNZD 24K
EURCHF 14K
EURCAD 19K
AUDCAD 15K
GBPUSD -2.1K
EURGBP 1.1K
GBPCHF -4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +58.16 USD
Pire transaction: -184 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 41
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +47.20 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -147.60 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 1
Trading.com-Real 17
0.00 × 36
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.12 × 17
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
0.14 × 7
JustForex-Live
0.20 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.40 × 154
CedarLLC-Real2
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live17
0.56 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.63 × 8
SGAdvisoryLtd-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.68 × 22
ICMarkets-Live16
0.70 × 10
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live20
0.72 × 60
ICMarkets-Live12
0.72 × 3561
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.74 × 23
ICMarkets-Live09
0.80 × 127
ICMarkets-Live02
0.85 × 6869
ICMarkets-Live03
0.95 × 7947
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.96 × 598
UniverseWheel-Live
0.99 × 163
FBS-Real-4
1.00 × 2
299 plus...
  • this signal follow my Expert NightXploiter ( hier ) in TF H1. 
  • Symbols: CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD
  • setting files version 1.2 : https://forex-navigator.com/version-1_2.zip
  • No Martingale or other danger cost averaging system
  • system use SL and TP.

Broker choice

Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:

account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397

If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste

Dear ICMarkets,

I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.

Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.

Thanks
Yours,

Account currency Standard commission 21% IB discount Discounted commission
AUD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
USD 7.00/lot 1.50/lot 5.50/lot
EUR 5.50/lot 1.20/lot 4.30/lot
GBP 5.00/lot 0.975/lot 4.025/lot
CHF 6.60/lot 1.425/lot 5.175/lot
JPY 650/lot 127.50/lot 522.50/lot
SGD 9.00/lot 1.875/lot 7.125/lot





Note moyenne:
linchenhui
102
linchenhui 2023.12.10 08:28 
 

da

2025.05.06 20:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.06 04:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.19 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.19 02:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.03.13 21:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.03.13 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.27 04:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.12.26 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.08 00:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.18 01:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.13 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.04.02 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.03.31 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.04 02:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.11.09 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.11.09 07:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
