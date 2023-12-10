- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|2181
|EURAUD
|1397
|EURNZD
|1292
|EURCHF
|1037
|EURCAD
|895
|AUDCAD
|877
|GBPUSD
|57
|EURGBP
|20
|GBPCHF
|7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|-313
|EURAUD
|525
|EURNZD
|-178
|EURCHF
|-139
|EURCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|163
|GBPUSD
|-26
|EURGBP
|13
|GBPCHF
|-50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|33K
|EURAUD
|20K
|EURNZD
|24K
|EURCHF
|14K
|EURCAD
|19K
|AUDCAD
|15K
|GBPUSD
|-2.1K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Trading.com-Real 17
|0.00 × 36
|
InstaForex-HongKong.com
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.12 × 17
|
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
|0.14 × 7
|
JustForex-Live
|0.20 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.40 × 154
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.56 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.63 × 8
|
SGAdvisoryLtd-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.68 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.70 × 10
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.72 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.72 × 3561
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.74 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.80 × 127
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.85 × 6869
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.95 × 7947
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.96 × 598
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.99 × 163
|
FBS-Real-4
|1.00 × 2
- this signal follow my Expert NightXploiter ( hier ) in TF H1.
- Symbols: CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURNZD
- setting files version 1.2 : https://forex-navigator.com/version-1_2.zip
- No Martingale or other danger cost averaging system
- system use SL and TP.
Broker choice
Best results can be reached with same Broker. You will get 21.5% Live discount of ICMarkets commision. Discounts avaliable for every trade at your account for other EAS or signals even manuall trades. You can open Account with following link:
account: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79397
If you are already an ICMarkets client, you are also eligible if you have not been an affiliate to another ICMarkets partner before. all you have to do , is send an email from your registraed email account to partners@icmarkets.com.au, asking them to move your accounts to the discount program under Partner # 7165 Within a few hours, you will have the discount applied. below the text example to copy/paste
Dear ICMarkets,
I would like to ask you to put my following ICMarkets accounts under Partner # 7165 IB.
Put my account (ID: ………) under the referral ID of # 7165.
Thanks
Yours,
|Account currency
|Standard commission
|21% IB discount
|Discounted commission
|AUD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
|USD
|7.00/lot
|1.50/lot
|5.50/lot
|EUR
|5.50/lot
|1.20/lot
|4.30/lot
|GBP
|5.00/lot
|0.975/lot
|4.025/lot
|CHF
|6.60/lot
|1.425/lot
|5.175/lot
|JPY
|650/lot
|127.50/lot
|522.50/lot
|SGD
|9.00/lot
|1.875/lot
|7.125/lot
