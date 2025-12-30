SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
Torsten John

GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (44.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (55.56%)
En iyi işlem:
17.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-25.13 EUR
Brüt kâr:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (17.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
17.00 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
11.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
87.17%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.67
Alış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.58
Beklenen getiri:
-1.87 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
5.89 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-8.08 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-25.13 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.61%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
16.84 EUR
Maksimum:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +17.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -25 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +17.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.15 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesEU-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
Ayda 30 USD
-6%
0
0
USD
283
EUR
1
88%
9
44%
12%
0.58
-1.87
EUR
11%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.