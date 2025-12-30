СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
Torsten John

GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
4 (44.44%)
Убыточных трейдов:
5 (55.56%)
Лучший трейд:
17.00 EUR
Худший трейд:
-25.13 EUR
Общая прибыль:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
Общий убыток:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
1 (17.00 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
17.00 EUR (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.16
Торговая активность:
14.80%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
87.17%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.67
Длинных трейдов:
4 (44.44%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (55.56%)
Профит фактор:
0.58
Мат. ожидание:
-1.87 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
5.89 EUR
Средний убыток:
-8.08 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-25.13 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
-5.61%
Алготрейдинг:
88%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
16.84 EUR
Максимальная:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
По эквити:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.00 EUR
Худший трейд: -25 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.00 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.15 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ActivTradesEU-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
30 USD в месяц
-6%
0
0
USD
283
EUR
1
88%
9
44%
15%
0.58
-1.87
EUR
11%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.