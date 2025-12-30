シグナルセクション
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
4 (44.44%)
損失トレード:
5 (55.56%)
ベストトレード:
17.00 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-25.13 EUR
総利益:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
総損失:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
1 (17.00 EUR)
最大連続利益:
17.00 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
-0.16
取引アクティビティ:
13.73%
最大入金額:
87.17%
最近のトレード:
6 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.67
長いトレード:
4 (44.44%)
短いトレード:
5 (55.56%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.58
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.87 EUR
平均利益:
5.89 EUR
平均損失:
-8.08 EUR
最大連続の負け:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-25.13 EUR (1)
月間成長:
-5.61%
アルゴリズム取引:
88%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
16.84 EUR
最大の:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
エクイティによる:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.00 EUR
最悪のトレード: -25 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +17.00 EUR
最大連続損失: -6.15 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ActivTradesEU-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


レビューなし
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
