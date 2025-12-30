Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?





Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.



This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.



The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.



The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:



structured signal generation



predefined risk and trade management rules



continuous monitoring and logging of all actions



No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.

Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)





https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc



31.12.2025



Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:

Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.



