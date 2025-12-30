SignalsSections
Torsten John

GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
17.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.13 EUR
Gross Profit:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (17.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.00 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
13.73%
Max deposit load:
87.17%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.67
Long Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-1.87 EUR
Average Profit:
5.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.08 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.13 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-5.61%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.84 EUR
Maximal:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
By Equity:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.00 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.15 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesEU-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


No reviews
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
283
EUR
1
88%
9
44%
14%
0.58
-1.87
EUR
11%
1:200
