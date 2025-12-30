시그널섹션
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -3%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
12
이익 거래:
5 (41.66%)
손실 거래:
7 (58.33%)
최고의 거래:
17.00 EUR
최악의 거래:
-25.13 EUR
총 수익:
34.20 EUR (4 553 pips)
총 손실:
-42.48 EUR (3 326 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
1 (17.00 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
17.00 EUR (1)
샤프 비율:
-0.05
거래 활동:
21.90%
최대 입금량:
99.13%
최근 거래:
30 분 전
주별 거래 수:
14
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
-0.30
롱(주식매수):
4 (33.33%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (66.67%)
수익 요인:
0.81
기대수익:
-0.69 EUR
평균 이익:
6.84 EUR
평균 손실:
-6.07 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-27.21 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-27.21 EUR (3)
월별 성장률:
-2.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
18.92 EUR
최대한의:
27.21 EUR (8.83%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.81% (27.17 EUR)
자본금별:
21.86% (61.44 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
GBPCAD 1
SILVER 1
CopperMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
GBPCAD -2
SILVER 0
CopperMar26 12
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
GBPCAD -327
SILVER -1
CopperMar26 500
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +17.00 EUR
최악의 거래: -25 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +17.00 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -27.21 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesEU-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
