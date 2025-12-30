SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
Torsten John

GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Best Trade:
17.00 EUR
Worst Trade:
-25.13 EUR
Profitto lordo:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (17.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17.00 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.16
Attività di trading:
11.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
87.17%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.67
Long Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.58
Profitto previsto:
-1.87 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.89 EUR
Perdita media:
-8.08 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.13 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
-5.61%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
16.84 EUR
Massimale:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
Per equità:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.00 EUR
Worst Trade: -25 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.15 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesEU-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
30USD al mese
-6%
0
0
USD
283
EUR
1
88%
9
44%
12%
0.58
-1.87
EUR
11%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.