信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
Torsten John

GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
4 (44.44%)
亏损交易:
5 (55.56%)
最好交易:
17.00 EUR
最差交易:
-25.13 EUR
毛利:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
毛利亏损:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
最大连续赢利:
1 (17.00 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
17.00 EUR (1)
夏普比率:
-0.16
交易活动:
13.73%
最大入金加载:
87.17%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.67
长期交易:
4 (44.44%)
短期交易:
5 (55.56%)
利润因子:
0.58
预期回报:
-1.87 EUR
平均利润:
5.89 EUR
平均损失:
-8.08 EUR
最大连续失误:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-25.13 EUR (1)
每月增长:
-5.61%
算法交易:
88%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.84 EUR
最大值:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
净值:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.00 EUR
最差交易: -25 EUR
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +17.00 EUR
最大连续亏损: -6.15 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ActivTradesEU-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


没有评论
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
每月30 USD
-6%
0
0
USD
283
EUR
1
88%
9
44%
14%
0.58
-1.87
EUR
11%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载