Torsten John

GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation

Torsten John
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -6%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
4 (44.44%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (55.56%)
Melhor negociação:
17.00 EUR
Pior negociação:
-25.13 EUR
Lucro bruto:
23.56 EUR (4 053 pips)
Perda bruta:
-40.40 EUR (2 998 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
1 (17.00 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
17.00 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.16
Atividade de negociação:
13.73%
Depósito máximo carregado:
87.17%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.67
Negociações longas:
4 (44.44%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (55.56%)
Fator de lucro:
0.58
Valor esperado:
-1.87 EUR
Lucro médio:
5.89 EUR
Perda média:
-8.08 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-6.15 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-25.13 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
-5.61%
Algotrading:
88%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
16.84 EUR
Máximo:
25.13 EUR (8.15%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.15% (25.13 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.41% (32.31 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLD 2
Ger40Mar26 2
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
Euro50Mar26 1
Usa500Mar26 1
UsaTecMar26 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLD -14
Ger40Mar26 -9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD -1
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -2
UsaTecMar26 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLD -1.5K
Ger40Mar26 -325
USDJPY 223
AUDUSD -107
Euro50Mar26 0
Usa500Mar26 -425
UsaTecMar26 3.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.00 EUR
Pior negociação: -25 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +17.00 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6.15 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ActivTradesEU-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Can a systematically designed Expert Advisor observe multiple markets and generate consistent trading signals?


Systematic trading signal based on continuous observation across multiple markets. Rule-based entries, active trade management and full transparency of execution and history.

This signal is generated by a systematically designed Expert Advisor that continuously observes a broad set of tradable instruments.

The objective is to evaluate whether a rule-based, non-discretionary system can identify favorable market situations and manage positions in a consistent and controlled manner.

The system operates without manual intervention and focuses on:

structured signal generation

predefined risk and trade management rules

continuous monitoring and logging of all actions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.
Risk parameters are fixed and transparent.

...and this is my first EA in MQL5 - please be patient with me ;-)


https://youtu.be/V3ft_5hAKFc


31.12.2025

Project Note / Trading Journal

This project is intended as an ongoing observation and documentation of a systematic trading approach under real market conditions.

The initial phase deliberately starts with minimal position sizes (mini lots) and a broad selection of Forex and CFD instruments in order to observe different market behaviors.

The objective is not to force short-term results, but to evaluate whether a rule-based market scanner can deliver robust and repeatable outcomes across multiple markets.

A positive risk-to-reward ratio (trade ratio > 1) is considered a minimum requirement for all trades.

All trades are logged transparently and reviewed on a daily and weekly basis as part of a structured trading journal.

Key question:
Can consistent market observation and systematic execution lead to sustainable performance over time?

We start conservatively — and let the data speak.


Sem comentários
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.30 16:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 16:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 16:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GC Scanner Systematic Market Observation
30 USD por mês
-6%
0
0
USD
283
EUR
1
88%
9
44%
14%
0.58
-1.87
EUR
11%
1:200
