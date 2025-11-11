SinyallerBölümler
Georges Aoun

Security Durability Stability EURUSD

Georges Aoun
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
12 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 90 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 26%
CFI15-Real2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
203
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
148 (72.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
55 (27.09%)
En iyi işlem:
53.05 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.12 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 002.36 USD (25 235 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-263.11 USD (7 504 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (85.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
94.50 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.44
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.76%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
20.37
Alış işlemleri:
100 (49.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
103 (50.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.81
Beklenen getiri:
3.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.77 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-13.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-25.44 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
6.31%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
36.30 USD (1.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.09% (36.30 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.32% (778.02 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD_ 203
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD_ 739
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD_ 18K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +53.05 USD
En kötü işlem: -20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +85.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.56 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CFI15-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I have solidly configured this system after in-depth technical analysis to operate for several years and ensure security, continuity, and stable profits.

A deposit of $3,000 is recommended to protect against market unpredictability. It generates a profit between $280 and $410 per month depending on market performance.

It uses a very smooth grid.

No stop losses.

I recommend withdrawing your profits regularly.

Take advantage of the stability opportunity.

 

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
İnceleme yok
