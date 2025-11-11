SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Security Durability Stability EURUSD
Georges Aoun

Security Durability Stability EURUSD

Georges Aoun
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 90 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 38%
CFI15-Real2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
311
Gewinntrades:
225 (72.34%)
Verlusttrades:
86 (27.65%)
Bester Trade:
129.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-97.33 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 700.44 USD (39 538 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-685.82 USD (14 342 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (190.15 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
193.66 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
69.79%
Max deposit load:
18.19%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.37
Long-Positionen:
192 (61.74%)
Short-Positionen:
119 (38.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.48
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.26 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.97 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-51.44 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-189.02 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.53%
Jahresprognose:
115.68%
Algo-Trading:
89%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
189.02 USD (4.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.30% (189.02 USD)
Kapital:
48.31% (1 449.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD_ 311
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_ 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_ 25K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +129.68 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -97 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +190.15 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -51.44 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CFI15-Real2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

I have solidly configured this system after in-depth technical analysis to operate for several years and ensure security, continuity, and stable profits.

A deposit of $3,000 is recommended to protect against market unpredictability. It generates a profit between $280 and $410 per month depending on market performance.

It uses a very smooth grid.

No stop losses.

I recommend withdrawing your profits regularly.

Take advantage of the stability opportunity.

 

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 14:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Security Durability Stability EURUSD
90 USD pro Monat
38%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
18
89%
311
72%
70%
2.47
3.26
USD
48%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.