REAL: The RealReal Inc

10.89 USD 0.18 (1.68%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

REAL fiyatı bugün 1.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.93 aralığında işlem gördü.

The RealReal Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
10.15 10.93
Yıllık aralık
2.79 11.38
Önceki kapanış
10.71
Açılış
10.65
Satış
10.89
Alış
11.19
Düşük
10.15
Yüksek
10.93
Hacim
6.934 K
Günlük değişim
1.68%
Aylık değişim
46.57%
6 aylık değişim
101.67%
Yıllık değişim
251.29%
21 Eylül, Pazar