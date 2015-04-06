통화 / REAL
REAL: The RealReal Inc
10.89 USD 0.18 (1.68%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REAL 환율이 오늘 1.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.15이고 고가는 10.93이었습니다.
The RealReal Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REAL News
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.83%
- 1stdibs.Com: No Clear Catalyst In Sight (DIBS)
- The RealReal stock price target raised to $11 from $9 at BTIG
- The RealReal, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REAL)
- The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- UBS raises The RealReal stock price target to $8 on improved outlook
- TheRealReal Q2 2025 slides: record revenue and GMV drive stock surge
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- The RealReal (REAL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- RealReal (REAL) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%
- TheRealReal earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Central Garden (CENT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Teucrium Funds CEO Reveals XRP Fund Is Most Successful In 16-Year History
- Real Matters Q3 2025 slides: segment growth despite earnings miss
- Earnings call transcript: Real Matters Q3 2025 misses earnings expectations
- TheRealReal validates InvestingPro’s bearish call with 48% decline
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysis-US tariffs will be test of luxury brands’ pricing power
- US existing home sales fall more than expected in June
- Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- The Rise Of 'Superfakes': Why Ultra-Realistic Designer Knockoffs Are Disrupting The Luxury Industry - RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)
- We Don't Have Millions To Spend On 'Call Her Daddy' Ads, But We Do Have Ourselves": How Phoebe Gates And Sophia Kianni Built Phia Via A Podcast - PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- Carol Melton resigns from The RealReal board of directors
일일 변동 비율
10.15 10.93
년간 변동
2.79 11.38
- 이전 종가
- 10.71
- 시가
- 10.65
- Bid
- 10.89
- Ask
- 11.19
- 저가
- 10.15
- 고가
- 10.93
- 볼륨
- 6.934 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.68%
- 월 변동
- 46.57%
- 6개월 변동
- 101.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 251.29%
20 9월, 토요일