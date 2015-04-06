CotationsSections
REAL: The RealReal Inc

10.89 USD 0.18 (1.68%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de REAL a changé de 1.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.15 et à un maximum de 10.93.

Suivez la dynamique The RealReal Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
10.15 10.93
Range Annuel
2.79 11.38
Clôture Précédente
10.71
Ouverture
10.65
Bid
10.89
Ask
11.19
Plus Bas
10.15
Plus Haut
10.93
Volume
6.934 K
Changement quotidien
1.68%
Changement Mensuel
46.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
101.67%
Changement Annuel
251.29%
