REAL: The RealReal Inc

10.71 USD 0.26 (2.49%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REALの今日の為替レートは、2.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.39の安値と10.95の高値で取引されました。

The RealReal Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
10.39 10.95
1年のレンジ
2.79 11.38
以前の終値
10.45
始値
10.45
買値
10.71
買値
11.01
安値
10.39
高値
10.95
出来高
8.151 K
1日の変化
2.49%
1ヶ月の変化
44.15%
6ヶ月の変化
98.33%
1年の変化
245.48%
