通貨 / REAL
REAL: The RealReal Inc
10.71 USD 0.26 (2.49%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REALの今日の為替レートは、2.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.39の安値と10.95の高値で取引されました。
The RealReal Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.83%
- 1stdibs.Com: No Clear Catalyst In Sight (DIBS)
- The RealReal stock price target raised to $11 from $9 at BTIG
- The RealReal, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REAL)
- The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- UBS raises The RealReal stock price target to $8 on improved outlook
- TheRealReal Q2 2025 slides: record revenue and GMV drive stock surge
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- The RealReal (REAL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- RealReal (REAL) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%
- TheRealReal earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Central Garden (CENT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Teucrium Funds CEO Reveals XRP Fund Is Most Successful In 16-Year History
- Real Matters Q3 2025 slides: segment growth despite earnings miss
- Earnings call transcript: Real Matters Q3 2025 misses earnings expectations
- TheRealReal validates InvestingPro’s bearish call with 48% decline
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysis-US tariffs will be test of luxury brands’ pricing power
- US existing home sales fall more than expected in June
- Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- The Rise Of 'Superfakes': Why Ultra-Realistic Designer Knockoffs Are Disrupting The Luxury Industry - RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)
- We Don't Have Millions To Spend On 'Call Her Daddy' Ads, But We Do Have Ourselves": How Phoebe Gates And Sophia Kianni Built Phia Via A Podcast - PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- Carol Melton resigns from The RealReal board of directors
1日のレンジ
10.39 10.95
1年のレンジ
2.79 11.38
- 以前の終値
- 10.45
- 始値
- 10.45
- 買値
- 10.71
- 買値
- 11.01
- 安値
- 10.39
- 高値
- 10.95
- 出来高
- 8.151 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 44.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 98.33%
- 1年の変化
- 245.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K