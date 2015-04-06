Valute / REAL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REAL: The RealReal Inc
10.89 USD 0.18 (1.68%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REAL ha avuto una variazione del 1.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.15 e ad un massimo di 10.93.
Segui le dinamiche di The RealReal Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REAL News
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.83%
- 1stdibs.Com: No Clear Catalyst In Sight (DIBS)
- The RealReal stock price target raised to $11 from $9 at BTIG
- The RealReal, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REAL)
- The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- UBS raises The RealReal stock price target to $8 on improved outlook
- TheRealReal Q2 2025 slides: record revenue and GMV drive stock surge
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- The RealReal (REAL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- RealReal (REAL) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%
- TheRealReal earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Central Garden (CENT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Teucrium Funds CEO Reveals XRP Fund Is Most Successful In 16-Year History
- Real Matters Q3 2025 slides: segment growth despite earnings miss
- Earnings call transcript: Real Matters Q3 2025 misses earnings expectations
- TheRealReal validates InvestingPro’s bearish call with 48% decline
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysis-US tariffs will be test of luxury brands’ pricing power
- US existing home sales fall more than expected in June
- Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- The Rise Of 'Superfakes': Why Ultra-Realistic Designer Knockoffs Are Disrupting The Luxury Industry - RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)
- We Don't Have Millions To Spend On 'Call Her Daddy' Ads, But We Do Have Ourselves": How Phoebe Gates And Sophia Kianni Built Phia Via A Podcast - PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- Carol Melton resigns from The RealReal board of directors
Applicazioni di Trading per REAL
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Range Breakout EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.6 (15)
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strat
Your Last Hope
Osama Echchakery
1 (1)
SOLO 2 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $99! Successivamente il prezzo salirà a $ 199. - SEGNALE REALE: Segnale Live 50K: Clicca qui Your Last Hope è un EA affidabile con una strategia di ingresso comprovata e testata su oltre 10 anni di dati, che realizza un trade di alta qualità al giorno. Si concentra sul mantenimento di un rischio controllato rapporto utilizzando stop loss per tutte le negoziazioni, senza impiegare metodi rischiosi come grid o martingala. L'EA funziona su qualsiasi intervallo
Advanced Hedge
Ho Tuan Thang
4.46 (13)
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50! After that, the price will be raised to $200. EA with the idea of using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers - REAL S
LAUNCH PROMO: (The EA includes 23 distinct strategies built into one powerful system — something most sellers would split into multiple EAs.) Only 3 copies left at the current price! Next price: $799 — happening very soon! Final Price: $999 NEW (from $499) → Get 2 Expert Advisors FREE for 2 trading account numbers. Buy not just a backtest, but a real trading system — developed by a trader with 18 years of experience. No Grid. No Martingale. Just Real Strategies with Tight Stop Losses, and
Hello, traders! I am Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends, Jesus is here
Didi Index
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (25)
The famous brazilian trader and analyst Didi Aguiar created years ago a study with the crossing of 3 Simple Moving Averages called "Agulhada do Didi", then later was also named Didi Index, as a separate indicator. The period of those SMAs are 3, 8 and 20. As simple as that, this approach and vision bring an easy analysis of market momentum and trend reversal to those traders looking for objective (and visual) information on their charts. Of course, as always, no indicator alone could be used wit
FREE
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.15 10.93
Intervallo Annuale
2.79 11.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.71
- Apertura
- 10.65
- Bid
- 10.89
- Ask
- 11.19
- Minimo
- 10.15
- Massimo
- 10.93
- Volume
- 6.934 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 46.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 101.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 251.29%
20 settembre, sabato