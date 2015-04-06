CotaçõesSeções
REAL
REAL: The RealReal Inc

10.84 USD 0.39 (3.73%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do REAL para hoje mudou para 3.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.39 e o mais alto foi 10.87.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The RealReal Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
10.39 10.87
Faixa anual
2.79 11.38
Fechamento anterior
10.45
Open
10.45
Bid
10.84
Ask
11.14
Low
10.39
High
10.87
Volume
3.223 K
Mudança diária
3.73%
Mudança mensal
45.90%
Mudança de 6 meses
100.74%
Mudança anual
249.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh