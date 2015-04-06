КотировкиРазделы
REAL: The RealReal Inc

10.07 USD 0.07 (0.70%)
Сектор: Потребление циклического спроса Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс REAL за сегодня изменился на 0.70%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 9.83, а максимальная — 10.25.

Следите за динамикой The RealReal Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости REAL

FREE
Дневной диапазон
9.83 10.25
Годовой диапазон
2.79 11.38
Предыдущее закрытие
10.00
Open
9.95
Bid
10.07
Ask
10.37
Low
9.83
High
10.25
Объем
8.430 K
Дневное изменение
0.70%
Месячное изменение
35.53%
6-месячное изменение
86.48%
Годовое изменение
224.84%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.