Валюты / REAL
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
REAL: The RealReal Inc
10.07 USD 0.07 (0.70%)
Сектор: Потребление циклического спроса Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс REAL за сегодня изменился на 0.70%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 9.83, а максимальная — 10.25.
Следите за динамикой The RealReal Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости REAL
- Рынок акций Индонезии закрылся ростом, IDX Composite прибавил 0,83%
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.83%
- 1stdibs.Com: No Clear Catalyst In Sight (DIBS)
- The RealReal stock price target raised to $11 from $9 at BTIG
- The RealReal, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:REAL)
- The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- UBS raises The RealReal stock price target to $8 on improved outlook
- TheRealReal Q2 2025 slides: record revenue and GMV drive stock surge
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- The RealReal (REAL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- RealReal (REAL) Q2 Revenue Jumps 14%
- TheRealReal earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Central Garden (CENT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Teucrium Funds CEO Reveals XRP Fund Is Most Successful In 16-Year History
- Real Matters Q3 2025 slides: segment growth despite earnings miss
- Earnings call transcript: Real Matters Q3 2025 misses earnings expectations
- TheRealReal validates InvestingPro’s bearish call with 48% decline
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysis-US tariffs will be test of luxury brands’ pricing power
- US existing home sales fall more than expected in June
- Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- The Rise Of 'Superfakes': Why Ultra-Realistic Designer Knockoffs Are Disrupting The Luxury Industry - RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)
- We Don't Have Millions To Spend On 'Call Her Daddy' Ads, But We Do Have Ourselves": How Phoebe Gates And Sophia Kianni Built Phia Via A Podcast - PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
Торговые приложения для REAL
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Канал торговли советниками Forex на MQL5: Присоединяйтесь к моему каналу MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей от меня. Мое сообщество из более чем 14 000 участников на MQL5 . ОСТАЛОСЬ ТОЛЬКО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. - РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ Низкий риск: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Высокий риск: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Полные инструкции по установке для корректной работы EA AI Gold Sniper обновлены на комм
Range Breakout EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.6 (15)
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strat
Your Last Hope
Osama Echchakery
1 (1)
ОСТАЛОСЬ ТОЛЬКО 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 99 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 199 долларов. - РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: 50K Живой Сигнал: Кликните сюда Your Last Hope — надежный советник с проверенной стратегией входа, проверенной на более чем 10-летних данных, совершающий одну высококачественную сделку в день. Он фокусируется на поддержании контролируемого риска соотношение с использованием стоп-лоссов для всех сделок, без использования рискованных методов, таких как сетка или март
LAUNCH PROMO: (The EA includes 23 distinct strategies built into one powerful system — something most sellers would split into multiple EAs.) Only 3 copies left at the current price! Next price: $799 — happening very soon! Final Price: $999 NEW (from $499) → Get 2 Expert Advisors FREE for 2 trading account numbers. Buy not just a backtest, but a real trading system — developed by a trader with 18 years of experience. No Grid. No Martingale. Just Real Strategies with Tight Stop Losses, and
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
ПРОМО - Только для следующих 3 покупателей, выберите одного бесплатного эксперта! НЕ ТРЕБУЕТСЯ 5-ЗВЕЗДОЧНЫЙ ОТЗЫВ ЗА ПОДАРОК! 1 - PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION торговый советник 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO торговый советник 3 - ALGOFUSION FX торговый советник ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О БЭКТЕСТАХ: Из-за большого количества сделок и сложности алгоритма, бэктест может медленно запускаться, позвольте тестеру загрузить данные с сервера брокера и он запустится Для корректного бэктеста используйте настройки по умолчанию и ре
Advanced Hedge
Ho Tuan Thang
4.46 (13)
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50! After that, the price will be raised to $200. EA with the idea of using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Dukascopy Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on many different brokers - REAL S
Hello, traders! I am Jesus , the ultimate Gold trading machine . My strategy is built on thousands of optimized candle patterns, meticulously refined to extract the best setups on XAUUSD . Precision is my foundation, and my goal is simple: to dominate the Gold market with laser-sharp accuracy. I’m not just an Expert Advisor—I’m a relentless force in gold trading, designed to cut through market noise and deliver exceptional results. Whether it’s volatile spikes or quiet trends, Jesus is here
Didi Index
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (25)
The famous brazilian trader and analyst Didi Aguiar created years ago a study with the crossing of 3 Simple Moving Averages called "Agulhada do Didi", then later was also named Didi Index, as a separate indicator. The period of those SMAs are 3, 8 and 20. As simple as that, this approach and vision bring an easy analysis of market momentum and trend reversal to those traders looking for objective (and visual) information on their charts. Of course, as always, no indicator alone could be used wit
FREE
Дневной диапазон
9.83 10.25
Годовой диапазон
2.79 11.38
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 10.00
- Open
- 9.95
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Low
- 9.83
- High
- 10.25
- Объем
- 8.430 K
- Дневное изменение
- 0.70%
- Месячное изменение
- 35.53%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 86.48%
- Годовое изменение
- 224.84%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.