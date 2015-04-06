Currencies / REAL
REAL: The RealReal Inc
10.07 USD 0.07 (0.70%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REAL exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.83 and at a high of 10.25.
Follow The RealReal Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
REAL News
REAL on the Community Forum
Daily Range
9.83 10.25
Year Range
2.79 11.38
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 9.95
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Low
- 9.83
- High
- 10.25
- Volume
- 8.430 K
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 35.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.48%
- Year Change
- 224.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%