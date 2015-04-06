QuotesSections
REAL: The RealReal Inc

10.07 USD 0.07 (0.70%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

REAL exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.83 and at a high of 10.25.

Follow The RealReal Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.83 10.25
Year Range
2.79 11.38
Previous Close
10.00
Open
9.95
Bid
10.07
Ask
10.37
Low
9.83
High
10.25
Volume
8.430 K
Daily Change
0.70%
Month Change
35.53%
6 Months Change
86.48%
Year Change
224.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%