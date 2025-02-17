- Genel bakış
PPT: Putnam Premier Income Trust
PPT fiyatı bugün -0.27% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.68 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.73 aralığında işlem gördü.
Putnam Premier Income Trust hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
PPT haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PPT stock price today?
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock is priced at 3.68 today. It trades within -0.27%, yesterday's close was 3.69, and trading volume reached 261. The live price chart of PPT shows these updates.
Does Putnam Premier Income Trust stock pay dividends?
Putnam Premier Income Trust is currently valued at 3.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.38% and USD. View the chart live to track PPT movements.
How to buy PPT stock?
You can buy Putnam Premier Income Trust shares at the current price of 3.68. Orders are usually placed near 3.68 or 3.98, while 261 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PPT stock?
Investing in Putnam Premier Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 3.40 - 3.77 and current price 3.68. Many compare 0.00% and 0.82% before placing orders at 3.68 or 3.98. Explore the PPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are PUTNAM PREMIER INCOME TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of PUTNAM PREMIER INCOME TRUST in the past year was 3.77. Within 3.40 - 3.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam Premier Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are PUTNAM PREMIER INCOME TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PUTNAM PREMIER INCOME TRUST (PPT) over the year was 3.40. Comparing it with the current 3.68 and 3.40 - 3.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PPT stock split?
Putnam Premier Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.69, and 1.38% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.69
- Açılış
- 3.68
- Satış
- 3.68
- Alış
- 3.98
- Düşük
- 3.68
- Yüksek
- 3.73
- Hacim
- 261
- Günlük değişim
- -0.27%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.00%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.38%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%