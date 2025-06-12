- Genel bakış
NXP: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio
NXP fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.47 aralığında işlem gördü.
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
NXP haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is NXP stock price today?
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio stock is priced at 14.43 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 14.48, and trading volume reached 239. The live price chart of NXP shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio is currently valued at 14.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.37% and USD. View the chart live to track NXP movements.
How to buy NXP stock?
You can buy Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio shares at the current price of 14.43. Orders are usually placed near 14.43 or 14.73, while 239 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow NXP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXP stock?
Investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 13.30 - 15.20 and current price 14.43. Many compare 3.29% and 0.35% before placing orders at 14.43 or 14.73. Explore the NXP price chart live with daily changes.
What are NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO stock highest prices?
The highest price of NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO in the past year was 15.20. Within 13.30 - 15.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio performance using the live chart.
What are NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO (NXP) over the year was 13.30. Comparing it with the current 14.43 and 13.30 - 15.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXP stock split?
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.48, and -4.37% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 14.48
- Açılış
- 14.44
- Satış
- 14.43
- Alış
- 14.73
- Düşük
- 14.36
- Yüksek
- 14.47
- Hacim
- 239
- Günlük değişim
- -0.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.29%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- -4.37%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8