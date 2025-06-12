- 개요
NXP: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio
NXP 환율이 오늘 0.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.38이고 고가는 14.55이었습니다.
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NXP News
자주 묻는 질문
What is NXP stock price today?
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio stock is priced at 14.48 today. It trades within 0.49%, yesterday's close was 14.41, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of NXP shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio is currently valued at 14.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.04% and USD. View the chart live to track NXP movements.
How to buy NXP stock?
You can buy Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio shares at the current price of 14.48. Orders are usually placed near 14.48 or 14.78, while 146 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow NXP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXP stock?
Investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio involves considering the yearly range 13.30 - 15.20 and current price 14.48. Many compare 3.65% and 0.70% before placing orders at 14.48 or 14.78. Explore the NXP price chart live with daily changes.
What are NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO stock highest prices?
The highest price of NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO in the past year was 15.20. Within 13.30 - 15.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio performance using the live chart.
What are NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO (NXP) over the year was 13.30. Comparing it with the current 14.48 and 13.30 - 15.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXP stock split?
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.41, and -4.04% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.41
- 시가
- 14.49
- Bid
- 14.48
- Ask
- 14.78
- 저가
- 14.38
- 고가
- 14.55
- 볼륨
- 146
- 일일 변동
- 0.49%
- 월 변동
- 3.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.70%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.04%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8