IWC: iShares Microcap ETF

152.13 USD 1.34 (0.89%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IWC fiyatı bugün 0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 151.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 154.06 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Microcap ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IWC stock price today?

iShares Microcap ETF stock is priced at 152.13 today. It trades within 151.02 - 154.06, yesterday's close was 150.79, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of IWC shows these updates.

Does iShares Microcap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Microcap ETF is currently valued at 152.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.45% and USD. View the chart live to track IWC movements.

How to buy IWC stock?

You can buy iShares Microcap ETF shares at the current price of 152.13. Orders are usually placed near 152.13 or 152.43, while 38 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow IWC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWC stock?

Investing in iShares Microcap ETF involves considering the yearly range 95.25 - 154.06 and current price 152.13. Many compare 2.13% and 36.51% before placing orders at 152.13 or 152.43. Explore the IWC price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the past year was 154.06. Within 95.25 - 154.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 150.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Microcap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) over the year was 95.25. Comparing it with the current 152.13 and 95.25 - 154.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWC stock split?

iShares Microcap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 150.79, and 21.45% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
151.02 154.06
Yıllık aralık
95.25 154.06
Önceki kapanış
150.79
Açılış
151.02
Satış
152.13
Alış
152.43
Düşük
151.02
Yüksek
154.06
Hacim
38
Günlük değişim
0.89%
Aylık değişim
2.13%
6 aylık değişim
36.51%
Yıllık değişim
21.45%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
54.2
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
53.6
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
422
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
549
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K