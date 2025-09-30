- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IWC: iShares Microcap ETF
IWC exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.02 and at a high of 153.01.
Follow iShares Microcap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWC News
- Stock Market Mighty Mites Outperform, Despite These Risks
- Bubble Trouble: It's Like 2007 All Over Again
- 3 Way Too Early Predictions For 2026
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Investing Implications As U.S. Government Enters Shutdown
- Upside Inflation Bias Continues As Fed Faces Data Blackout
- Seasonal Weakness And A Stretch For Risk
- CIO Notebook: U.S. Government Shutdown Not Enough To Derail Momentum
- As U.S. Stocks Hit Records, Do Mexican Equities Offer Diversification Opportunities?
- Buying Treasuries: Keep It Short, Or Lock In Today's Long Rates?
- Macro Insights: A Government Shutdown, The Fed’s Gamble, And A Bubble Ready To Burst
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
- The Truth About Market Impacts Of Government Shutdowns
- Portfolio Signals To Watch At Market Highs
- The Fed Finally Cuts Rates: Why Small Caps Are Suddenly Soaring
- Digging Deeper Into Declining Labor Force Participation
- October 2025 Perspective
- Markets Surge Higher Despite Shutdown Anxiety Fire
- ADP National Employment Report: 32K Private Jobs Lost In September
- Economic Hits Keep Coming
- Is Abandoning Quarterly Earnings Report Requirements A Good Idea?
- Job Openings Increase Slightly In August, Higher Than Expected
- IWC ETF: High Risk, Low Reward! (NYSEARCA:IWC)
- Low Churn in Labor Market, Uneasy Calm, Govt. Job Losses, Illegal Immigration Crackdown
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWC stock price today?
iShares Microcap ETF stock is priced at 153.01 today. It trades within 151.02 - 153.01, yesterday's close was 150.79, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of IWC shows these updates.
Does iShares Microcap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Microcap ETF is currently valued at 153.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.15% and USD. View the chart live to track IWC movements.
How to buy IWC stock?
You can buy iShares Microcap ETF shares at the current price of 153.01. Orders are usually placed near 153.01 or 153.31, while 3 and 1.32% show market activity. Follow IWC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWC stock?
Investing in iShares Microcap ETF involves considering the yearly range 95.25 - 153.62 and current price 153.01. Many compare 2.72% and 37.30% before placing orders at 153.01 or 153.31. Explore the IWC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the past year was 153.62. Within 95.25 - 153.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 150.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Microcap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) over the year was 95.25. Comparing it with the current 153.01 and 95.25 - 153.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWC stock split?
iShares Microcap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 150.79, and 22.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 150.79
- Open
- 151.02
- Bid
- 153.01
- Ask
- 153.31
- Low
- 151.02
- High
- 153.01
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- 2.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.30%
- Year Change
- 22.15%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.2%
- Prev
- 4.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 84 K
- Prev
- 22 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 62.2%
- Prev
- 62.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 98 K
- Prev
- 38 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.8%
- Prev
- 8.1%
- Act
- 54.2
- Fcst
- 56.4
- Prev
- 54.5
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 424
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 103.0 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -172.5 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 23.4 K