IWC: iShares Microcap ETF

153.01 USD 2.22 (1.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWC exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.02 and at a high of 153.01.

Follow iShares Microcap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

IWC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IWC stock price today?

iShares Microcap ETF stock is priced at 153.01 today. It trades within 151.02 - 153.01, yesterday's close was 150.79, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of IWC shows these updates.

Does iShares Microcap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Microcap ETF is currently valued at 153.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.15% and USD. View the chart live to track IWC movements.

How to buy IWC stock?

You can buy iShares Microcap ETF shares at the current price of 153.01. Orders are usually placed near 153.01 or 153.31, while 3 and 1.32% show market activity. Follow IWC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWC stock?

Investing in iShares Microcap ETF involves considering the yearly range 95.25 - 153.62 and current price 153.01. Many compare 2.72% and 37.30% before placing orders at 153.01 or 153.31. Explore the IWC price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the past year was 153.62. Within 95.25 - 153.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 150.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Microcap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) over the year was 95.25. Comparing it with the current 153.01 and 95.25 - 153.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWC stock split?

iShares Microcap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 150.79, and 22.15% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
151.02 153.01
Year Range
95.25 153.62
Previous Close
150.79
Open
151.02
Bid
153.01
Ask
153.31
Low
151.02
High
153.01
Volume
3
Daily Change
1.47%
Month Change
2.72%
6 Months Change
37.30%
Year Change
22.15%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K