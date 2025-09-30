- Genel bakış
DUK-PA: Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a
DUK-PA fiyatı bugün -0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.14 aralığında işlem gördü.
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DUK-PA stock price today?
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 24.98 today. It trades within -0.36%, yesterday's close was 25.07, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of DUK-PA shows these updates.
Does Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 24.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DUK-PA movements.
How to buy DUK-PA stock?
You can buy Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 24.98. Orders are usually placed near 24.98 or 25.28, while 43 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow DUK-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUK-PA stock?
Investing in Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 25.39 and current price 24.98. Many compare 1.34% and 1.05% before placing orders at 24.98 or 25.28. Explore the DUK-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Duke Energy CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of Duke Energy CORP in the past year was 25.39. Within 24.25 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are Duke Energy CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Duke Energy CORP (DUK-PA) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 24.98 and 24.25 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUK-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUK-PA stock split?
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.07, and 1.05% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.07
- Açılış
- 25.14
- Satış
- 24.98
- Alış
- 25.28
- Düşük
- 24.98
- Yüksek
- 25.14
- Hacim
- 43
- Günlük değişim
- -0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.34%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.05%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4