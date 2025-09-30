시세섹션
통화 / DUK-PA
DUK-PA: Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a

24.98 USD 0.09 (0.36%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DUK-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.98이고 고가는 25.14이었습니다.

Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DUK-PA stock price today?

Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 24.98 today. It trades within -0.36%, yesterday's close was 25.07, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of DUK-PA shows these updates.

Does Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?

Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 24.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DUK-PA movements.

How to buy DUK-PA stock?

You can buy Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 24.98. Orders are usually placed near 24.98 or 25.28, while 43 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow DUK-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DUK-PA stock?

Investing in Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 25.39 and current price 24.98. Many compare 1.34% and 1.05% before placing orders at 24.98 or 25.28. Explore the DUK-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Duke Energy CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of Duke Energy CORP in the past year was 25.39. Within 24.25 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.

What are Duke Energy CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Duke Energy CORP (DUK-PA) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 24.98 and 24.25 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUK-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DUK-PA stock split?

Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.07, and 1.05% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.98 25.14
년간 변동
24.25 25.39
이전 종가
25.07
시가
25.14
Bid
24.98
Ask
25.28
저가
24.98
고가
25.14
볼륨
43
일일 변동
-0.36%
월 변동
1.34%
6개월 변동
1.05%
년간 변동율
1.05%
