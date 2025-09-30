- 개요
DUK-PA: Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a
DUK-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.98이고 고가는 25.14이었습니다.
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DUK-PA stock price today?
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a stock is priced at 24.98 today. It trades within -0.36%, yesterday's close was 25.07, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of DUK-PA shows these updates.
Does Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a stock pay dividends?
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a is currently valued at 24.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DUK-PA movements.
How to buy DUK-PA stock?
You can buy Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a shares at the current price of 24.98. Orders are usually placed near 24.98 or 25.28, while 43 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow DUK-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUK-PA stock?
Investing in Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 25.39 and current price 24.98. Many compare 1.34% and 1.05% before placing orders at 24.98 or 25.28. Explore the DUK-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Duke Energy CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of Duke Energy CORP in the past year was 25.39. Within 24.25 - 25.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a performance using the live chart.
What are Duke Energy CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Duke Energy CORP (DUK-PA) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 24.98 and 24.25 - 25.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUK-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUK-PA stock split?
Duke Energy Corporation Depositary Shares, each representing a has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.07, and 1.05% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.07
- 시가
- 25.14
- Bid
- 24.98
- Ask
- 25.28
- 저가
- 24.98
- 고가
- 25.14
- 볼륨
- 43
- 일일 변동
- -0.36%
- 월 변동
- 1.34%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.05%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4