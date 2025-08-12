FiyatlarBölümler
DORM: Dorman Products Inc

156.44 USD 2.56 (1.61%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DORM fiyatı bugün -1.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 155.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 159.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dorman Products Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
155.81 159.00
Yıllık aralık
106.96 166.88
Önceki kapanış
159.00
Açılış
159.00
Satış
156.44
Alış
156.74
Düşük
155.81
Yüksek
159.00
Hacim
393
Günlük değişim
-1.61%
Aylık değişim
-2.27%
6 aylık değişim
30.46%
Yıllık değişim
39.19%
