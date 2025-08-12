Dövizler / DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc
156.44 USD 2.56 (1.61%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DORM fiyatı bugün -1.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 155.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 159.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dorman Products Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DORM haberleri
Günlük aralık
155.81 159.00
Yıllık aralık
106.96 166.88
- Önceki kapanış
- 159.00
- Açılış
- 159.00
- Satış
- 156.44
- Alış
- 156.74
- Düşük
- 155.81
- Yüksek
- 159.00
- Hacim
- 393
- Günlük değişim
- -1.61%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.27%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 30.46%
- Yıllık değişim
- 39.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar