Currencies / DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc
159.73 USD 2.13 (1.32%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DORM exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 158.96 and at a high of 161.17.
Follow Dorman Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DORM News
Daily Range
158.96 161.17
Year Range
106.96 166.88
- Previous Close
- 161.86
- Open
- 161.17
- Bid
- 159.73
- Ask
- 160.03
- Low
- 158.96
- High
- 161.17
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- -0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.21%
- Year Change
- 42.12%
