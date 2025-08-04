QuotesSections
DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc

159.73 USD 2.13 (1.32%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DORM exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 158.96 and at a high of 161.17.

Follow Dorman Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DORM News

Daily Range
158.96 161.17
Year Range
106.96 166.88
Previous Close
161.86
Open
161.17
Bid
159.73
Ask
160.03
Low
158.96
High
161.17
Volume
69
Daily Change
-1.32%
Month Change
-0.21%
6 Months Change
33.21%
Year Change
42.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%