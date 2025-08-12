Valute / DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc
156.44 USD 2.56 (1.61%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DORM ha avuto una variazione del -1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 155.81 e ad un massimo di 159.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Dorman Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DORM News
- BMO Capital avvia copertura su Dorman Products con rating Outperform
- BMO Capital initiates Dorman Products stock with Outperform rating
- Bowen, VP di Dorman Products, vende azioni DORM per 236.000 dollari
- Bowen, Dorman products VP, sells $236k in DORM stock
- Has BorgWarner (BWA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Dorman Products (DORM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Dorman Products stock hits all-time high at 165.4 USD
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorman Products, Standard Motor Products and Douglas Dynamics
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 2nd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
- 3 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks to Gain From Surging Demand
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
- Dorman Products stock reaches all-time high at 157.76 USD
- Dorman Products stock initiated Overweight at Wells Fargo on innovation strategy
- Should You Buy Dorman Products (DORM) After Golden Cross?
- What Makes Dorman Products (DORM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Dorman Products stock hits all-time high at 146.65 USD
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Intervallo Giornaliero
155.81 159.00
Intervallo Annuale
106.96 166.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 159.00
- Apertura
- 159.00
- Bid
- 156.44
- Ask
- 156.74
- Minimo
- 155.81
- Massimo
- 159.00
- Volume
- 393
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.19%
20 settembre, sabato