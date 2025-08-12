クォートセクション
通貨 / DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc

159.00 USD 2.11 (1.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DORMの今日の為替レートは、1.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり156.07の安値と160.04の高値で取引されました。

Dorman Products Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
156.07 160.04
1年のレンジ
106.96 166.88
以前の終値
156.89
始値
158.53
買値
159.00
買値
159.30
安値
156.07
高値
160.04
出来高
407
1日の変化
1.34%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.67%
6ヶ月の変化
32.60%
1年の変化
41.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K