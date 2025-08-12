通貨 / DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc
159.00 USD 2.11 (1.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DORMの今日の為替レートは、1.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり156.07の安値と160.04の高値で取引されました。
Dorman Products Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DORM News
- BMOキャピタル、ドーマン・プロダクツ株に「アウトパフォーム」評価で新規カバレッジ開始
- BMO Capital initiates Dorman Products stock with Outperform rating
- ボーウェン氏、ドーマン・プロダクツのVP、DORMの株式236万ドル相当を売却
- Bowen, Dorman products VP, sells $236k in DORM stock
- Has BorgWarner (BWA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Dorman Products (DORM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Dorman Products stock hits all-time high at 165.4 USD
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorman Products, Standard Motor Products and Douglas Dynamics
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 2nd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
- 3 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks to Gain From Surging Demand
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
- Dorman Products stock reaches all-time high at 157.76 USD
- Dorman Products stock initiated Overweight at Wells Fargo on innovation strategy
- Should You Buy Dorman Products (DORM) After Golden Cross?
- What Makes Dorman Products (DORM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Dorman Products stock hits all-time high at 146.65 USD
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
1日のレンジ
156.07 160.04
1年のレンジ
106.96 166.88
- 以前の終値
- 156.89
- 始値
- 158.53
- 買値
- 159.00
- 買値
- 159.30
- 安値
- 156.07
- 高値
- 160.04
- 出来高
- 407
- 1日の変化
- 1.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.60%
- 1年の変化
- 41.47%
