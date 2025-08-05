货币 / DORM
DORM: Dorman Products Inc
159.12 USD 2.03 (1.29%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DORM汇率已更改1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点156.65和高点159.63进行交易。
关注Dorman Products Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DORM新闻
日范围
156.65 159.63
年范围
106.96 166.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 157.09
- 开盘价
- 158.93
- 卖价
- 159.12
- 买价
- 159.42
- 最低价
- 156.65
- 最高价
- 159.63
- 交易量
- 50
- 日变化
- 1.29%
- 月变化
- -0.59%
- 6个月变化
- 32.70%
- 年变化
- 41.58%
