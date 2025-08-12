Devises / DORM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DORM: Dorman Products Inc
156.44 USD 2.56 (1.61%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DORM a changé de -1.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 155.81 et à un maximum de 159.00.
Suivez la dynamique Dorman Products Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DORM Nouvelles
- BMO Capital initie la couverture de Dorman Products avec une note Surperformance
- BMO Capital initiates Dorman Products stock with Outperform rating
- Gregory C. Bowen, VP de Dorman Products, vend des actions DORM pour 236.560€
- Bowen, Dorman products VP, sells $236k in DORM stock
- Has BorgWarner (BWA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Dorman Products (DORM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Dorman Products stock hits all-time high at 165.4 USD
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dorman Products, Standard Motor Products and Douglas Dynamics
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 2nd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 2nd
- 3 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks to Gain From Surging Demand
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
- Dorman Products stock reaches all-time high at 157.76 USD
- Dorman Products stock initiated Overweight at Wells Fargo on innovation strategy
- Should You Buy Dorman Products (DORM) After Golden Cross?
- What Makes Dorman Products (DORM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Miami International Holdings prices IPO at $23 per share
- Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Dorman Products stock hits all-time high at 146.65 USD
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Range quotidien
155.81 159.00
Range Annuel
106.96 166.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 159.00
- Ouverture
- 159.00
- Bid
- 156.44
- Ask
- 156.74
- Plus Bas
- 155.81
- Plus Haut
- 159.00
- Volume
- 393
- Changement quotidien
- -1.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 30.46%
- Changement Annuel
- 39.19%
20 septembre, samedi