- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DJTWW: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.
DJTWW fiyatı bugün -0.95% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.2100 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 8.5800 aralığında işlem gördü.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DJTWW stock price today?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock is priced at 8.3300 today. It trades within -0.95%, yesterday's close was 8.4100, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of DJTWW shows these updates.
Does Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock pay dividends?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is currently valued at 8.3300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.54% and USD. View the chart live to track DJTWW movements.
How to buy DJTWW stock?
You can buy Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares at the current price of 8.3300. Orders are usually placed near 8.3300 or 8.3330, while 59 and -1.88% show market activity. Follow DJTWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJTWW stock?
Investing in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. involves considering the yearly range 8.2100 - 44.8300 and current price 8.3300. Many compare -11.19% and -35.97% before placing orders at 8.3300 or 8.3330. Explore the DJTWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. in the past year was 44.8300. Within 8.2100 - 44.8300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.4100 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJTWW) over the year was 8.2100. Comparing it with the current 8.3300 and 8.2100 - 44.8300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJTWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJTWW stock split?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.4100, and -26.54% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 8.4100
- Açılış
- 8.4900
- Satış
- 8.3300
- Alış
- 8.3330
- Düşük
- 8.2100
- Yüksek
- 8.5800
- Hacim
- 59
- Günlük değişim
- -0.95%
- Aylık değişim
- -11.19%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -35.97%
- Yıllık değişim
- -26.54%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4