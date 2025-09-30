- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DJTWW: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.
DJTWW 환율이 오늘 -0.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.2100이고 고가는 8.5800이었습니다.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DJTWW stock price today?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock is priced at 8.3300 today. It trades within -0.95%, yesterday's close was 8.4100, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of DJTWW shows these updates.
Does Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock pay dividends?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is currently valued at 8.3300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.54% and USD. View the chart live to track DJTWW movements.
How to buy DJTWW stock?
You can buy Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares at the current price of 8.3300. Orders are usually placed near 8.3300 or 8.3330, while 59 and -1.88% show market activity. Follow DJTWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJTWW stock?
Investing in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. involves considering the yearly range 8.2100 - 44.8300 and current price 8.3300. Many compare -11.19% and -35.97% before placing orders at 8.3300 or 8.3330. Explore the DJTWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. in the past year was 44.8300. Within 8.2100 - 44.8300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.4100 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJTWW) over the year was 8.2100. Comparing it with the current 8.3300 and 8.2100 - 44.8300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJTWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJTWW stock split?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.4100, and -26.54% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 8.4100
- 시가
- 8.4900
- Bid
- 8.3300
- Ask
- 8.3330
- 저가
- 8.2100
- 고가
- 8.5800
- 볼륨
- 59
- 일일 변동
- -0.95%
- 월 변동
- -11.19%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.97%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.54%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4