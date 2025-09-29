- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DJTWW: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.
DJTWW exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.2100 and at a high of 8.5800.
Follow Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DJTWW stock price today?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock is priced at 8.3500 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 8.4100, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of DJTWW shows these updates.
Does Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock pay dividends?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is currently valued at 8.3500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.37% and USD. View the chart live to track DJTWW movements.
How to buy DJTWW stock?
You can buy Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares at the current price of 8.3500. Orders are usually placed near 8.3500 or 8.3530, while 53 and -1.65% show market activity. Follow DJTWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJTWW stock?
Investing in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. involves considering the yearly range 8.2100 - 44.8300 and current price 8.3500. Many compare -10.98% and -35.82% before placing orders at 8.3500 or 8.3530. Explore the DJTWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. in the past year was 44.8300. Within 8.2100 - 44.8300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.4100 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJTWW) over the year was 8.2100. Comparing it with the current 8.3500 and 8.2100 - 44.8300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJTWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJTWW stock split?
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.4100, and -26.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.4100
- Open
- 8.4900
- Bid
- 8.3500
- Ask
- 8.3530
- Low
- 8.2100
- High
- 8.5800
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- -10.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.82%
- Year Change
- -26.37%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev