DFEN: Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

68.92 USD 3.82 (5.87%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DFEN fiyatı bugün 5.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 69.08 aralığında işlem gördü.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is DFEN stock price today?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 68.92 today. It trades within 5.87%, yesterday's close was 65.10, and trading volume reached 651. The live price chart of DFEN shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 68.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 95.80% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEN movements.

How to buy DFEN stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 68.92. Orders are usually placed near 68.92 or 69.22, while 651 and 5.33% show market activity. Follow DFEN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFEN stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 17.63 - 69.08 and current price 68.92. Many compare 20.49% and 128.74% before placing orders at 68.92 or 69.22. Explore the DFEN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 69.08. Within 17.63 - 69.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) over the year was 17.63. Comparing it with the current 68.92 and 17.63 - 69.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFEN stock split?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.10, and 95.80% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
65.36 69.08
Yıllık aralık
17.63 69.08
Önceki kapanış
65.10
Açılış
65.43
Satış
68.92
Alış
69.22
Düşük
65.36
Yüksek
69.08
Hacim
651
Günlük değişim
5.87%
Aylık değişim
20.49%
6 aylık değişim
128.74%
Yıllık değişim
95.80%
