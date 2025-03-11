- 개요
DFEN: Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares
DFEN 환율이 오늘 -0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 64.10이고 고가는 68.20이었습니다.
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFEN News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFEN stock price today?
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 65.10 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 65.30, and trading volume reached 410. The live price chart of DFEN shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 65.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.94% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEN movements.
How to buy DFEN stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 65.10. Orders are usually placed near 65.10 or 65.40, while 410 and -4.19% show market activity. Follow DFEN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFEN stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 17.63 - 68.20 and current price 65.10. Many compare 13.81% and 116.06% before placing orders at 65.10 or 65.40. Explore the DFEN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 68.20. Within 17.63 - 68.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) over the year was 17.63. Comparing it with the current 65.10 and 17.63 - 68.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFEN stock split?
Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.30, and 84.94% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 65.30
- 시가
- 67.95
- Bid
- 65.10
- Ask
- 65.40
- 저가
- 64.10
- 고가
- 68.20
- 볼륨
- 410
- 일일 변동
- -0.31%
- 월 변동
- 13.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 116.06%
- 년간 변동율
- 84.94%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8