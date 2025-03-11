시세섹션
통화 / DFEN
DFEN: Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

65.10 USD 0.20 (0.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DFEN 환율이 오늘 -0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 64.10이고 고가는 68.20이었습니다.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DFEN stock price today?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 65.10 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 65.30, and trading volume reached 410. The live price chart of DFEN shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 65.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.94% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEN movements.

How to buy DFEN stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 65.10. Orders are usually placed near 65.10 or 65.40, while 410 and -4.19% show market activity. Follow DFEN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFEN stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 17.63 - 68.20 and current price 65.10. Many compare 13.81% and 116.06% before placing orders at 65.10 or 65.40. Explore the DFEN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 68.20. Within 17.63 - 68.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) over the year was 17.63. Comparing it with the current 65.10 and 17.63 - 68.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFEN stock split?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.30, and 84.94% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
64.10 68.20
년간 변동
17.63 68.20
이전 종가
65.30
시가
67.95
Bid
65.10
Ask
65.40
저가
64.10
고가
68.20
볼륨
410
일일 변동
-0.31%
월 변동
13.81%
6개월 변동
116.06%
년간 변동율
84.94%
