COPX: Global X Copper Miners ETF

59.83 USD 0.56 (0.94%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

COPX fiyatı bugün 0.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 59.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.84 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X Copper Miners ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is COPX stock price today?

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 59.83 today. It trades within 0.94%, yesterday's close was 59.27, and trading volume reached 2962. The live price chart of COPX shows these updates.

Does Global X Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 59.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.12% and USD. View the chart live to track COPX movements.

How to buy COPX stock?

You can buy Global X Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 59.83. Orders are usually placed near 59.83 or 60.13, while 2962 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow COPX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COPX stock?

Investing in Global X Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.77 - 59.86 and current price 59.83. Many compare 20.99% and 52.82% before placing orders at 59.83 or 60.13. Explore the COPX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 59.86. Within 30.77 - 59.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) over the year was 30.77. Comparing it with the current 59.83 and 30.77 - 59.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COPX stock split?

Global X Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.27, and 25.12% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
59.02 59.84
Yıllık aralık
30.77 59.86
Önceki kapanış
59.27
Açılış
59.40
Satış
59.83
Alış
60.13
Düşük
59.02
Yüksek
59.84
Hacim
2.962 K
Günlük değişim
0.94%
Aylık değişim
20.99%
6 aylık değişim
52.82%
Yıllık değişim
25.12%
