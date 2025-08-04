- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
COPX: Global X Copper Miners ETF
COPX fiyatı bugün 0.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 59.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.84 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global X Copper Miners ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COPX haberleri
- The Most Interesting Chart In The World (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities Tracker: September 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Metals In Motion
- Copper Jumps After Grasberg Force Majeure
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- U.S. Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure
- Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Under Pressure Despite API Reporting Oil Inventory Draws
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Red Metal Fired Up: The Outlook For Copper
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Lundin Mining: A Stable Copper Mining Company With A Lot Of Long-Term Growth (TSX:LUN:CA)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Indian Secondary Tariffs Come Into Effect
- Copper RRS 2025 – Record-High Price, Megamergers Keep Copper M&A Afloat
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Commodities: Potential Trump-Putin Meeting Weighs On Oil
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is COPX stock price today?
Global X Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 59.83 today. It trades within 0.94%, yesterday's close was 59.27, and trading volume reached 2962. The live price chart of COPX shows these updates.
Does Global X Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 59.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.12% and USD. View the chart live to track COPX movements.
How to buy COPX stock?
You can buy Global X Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 59.83. Orders are usually placed near 59.83 or 60.13, while 2962 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow COPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPX stock?
Investing in Global X Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.77 - 59.86 and current price 59.83. Many compare 20.99% and 52.82% before placing orders at 59.83 or 60.13. Explore the COPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 59.86. Within 30.77 - 59.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) over the year was 30.77. Comparing it with the current 59.83 and 30.77 - 59.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPX stock split?
Global X Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.27, and 25.12% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 59.27
- Açılış
- 59.40
- Satış
- 59.83
- Alış
- 60.13
- Düşük
- 59.02
- Yüksek
- 59.84
- Hacim
- 2.962 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.94%
- Aylık değişim
- 20.99%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 52.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- 25.12%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8