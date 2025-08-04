What is COPX stock price today? Global X Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 59.27 today. It trades within 3.91%, yesterday's close was 57.04, and trading volume reached 6987. The live price chart of COPX shows these updates.

Does Global X Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends? Global X Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 59.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.94% and USD. View the chart live to track COPX movements.

How to buy COPX stock? You can buy Global X Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 59.27. Orders are usually placed near 59.27 or 59.57, while 6987 and 1.54% show market activity. Follow COPX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COPX stock? Investing in Global X Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.77 - 59.86 and current price 59.27. Many compare 19.86% and 51.39% before placing orders at 59.27 or 59.57. Explore the COPX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 59.86. Within 30.77 - 59.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) over the year was 30.77. Comparing it with the current 59.27 and 30.77 - 59.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPX moves on the chart live for more details.