COPX: Global X Copper Miners ETF

59.27 USD 2.23 (3.91%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

COPX 환율이 오늘 3.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.35이고 고가는 59.86이었습니다.

Global X Copper Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is COPX stock price today?

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 59.27 today. It trades within 3.91%, yesterday's close was 57.04, and trading volume reached 6987. The live price chart of COPX shows these updates.

Does Global X Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 59.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.94% and USD. View the chart live to track COPX movements.

How to buy COPX stock?

You can buy Global X Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 59.27. Orders are usually placed near 59.27 or 59.57, while 6987 and 1.54% show market activity. Follow COPX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COPX stock?

Investing in Global X Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.77 - 59.86 and current price 59.27. Many compare 19.86% and 51.39% before placing orders at 59.27 or 59.57. Explore the COPX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 59.86. Within 30.77 - 59.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) over the year was 30.77. Comparing it with the current 59.27 and 30.77 - 59.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COPX stock split?

Global X Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.04, and 23.94% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
58.35 59.86
년간 변동
30.77 59.86
이전 종가
57.04
시가
58.37
Bid
59.27
Ask
59.57
저가
58.35
고가
59.86
볼륨
6.987 K
일일 변동
3.91%
월 변동
19.86%
6개월 변동
51.39%
년간 변동율
23.94%
