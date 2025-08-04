- 개요
COPX: Global X Copper Miners ETF
COPX 환율이 오늘 3.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.35이고 고가는 59.86이었습니다.
Global X Copper Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
COPX News
자주 묻는 질문
What is COPX stock price today?
Global X Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 59.27 today. It trades within 3.91%, yesterday's close was 57.04, and trading volume reached 6987. The live price chart of COPX shows these updates.
Does Global X Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 59.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.94% and USD. View the chart live to track COPX movements.
How to buy COPX stock?
You can buy Global X Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 59.27. Orders are usually placed near 59.27 or 59.57, while 6987 and 1.54% show market activity. Follow COPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COPX stock?
Investing in Global X Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.77 - 59.86 and current price 59.27. Many compare 19.86% and 51.39% before placing orders at 59.27 or 59.57. Explore the COPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 59.86. Within 30.77 - 59.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) over the year was 30.77. Comparing it with the current 59.27 and 30.77 - 59.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COPX stock split?
Global X Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.04, and 23.94% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 57.04
- 시가
- 58.37
- Bid
- 59.27
- Ask
- 59.57
- 저가
- 58.35
- 고가
- 59.86
- 볼륨
- 6.987 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.91%
- 월 변동
- 19.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 51.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.94%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8