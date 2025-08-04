QuotesSections
COPX: Global X Copper Miners ETF

59.83 USD 0.56 (0.94%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COPX exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.02 and at a high of 59.84.

Follow Global X Copper Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is COPX stock price today?

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock is priced at 59.83 today. It trades within 0.94%, yesterday's close was 59.27, and trading volume reached 2962. The live price chart of COPX shows these updates.

Does Global X Copper Miners ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Copper Miners ETF is currently valued at 59.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.12% and USD. View the chart live to track COPX movements.

How to buy COPX stock?

You can buy Global X Copper Miners ETF shares at the current price of 59.83. Orders are usually placed near 59.83 or 60.13, while 2962 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow COPX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into COPX stock?

Investing in Global X Copper Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.77 - 59.86 and current price 59.83. Many compare 20.99% and 52.82% before placing orders at 59.83 or 60.13. Explore the COPX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the past year was 59.86. Within 30.77 - 59.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Copper Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Copper Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) over the year was 30.77. Comparing it with the current 59.83 and 30.77 - 59.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COPX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did COPX stock split?

Global X Copper Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.27, and 25.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.02 59.84
Year Range
30.77 59.86
Previous Close
59.27
Open
59.40
Bid
59.83
Ask
60.13
Low
59.02
High
59.84
Volume
2.962 K
Daily Change
0.94%
Month Change
20.99%
6 Months Change
52.82%
Year Change
25.12%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8