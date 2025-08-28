FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / BURL
BURL: Burlington Stores Inc

263.01 USD 1.89 (0.71%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BURL fiyatı bugün -0.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 259.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 263.99 aralığında işlem gördü.

Burlington Stores Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
259.72 263.99
Yıllık aralık
212.92 308.25
Önceki kapanış
264.90
Açılış
263.43
Satış
263.01
Alış
263.31
Düşük
259.72
Yüksek
263.99
Hacim
1.174 K
Günlük değişim
-0.71%
Aylık değişim
-8.07%
6 aylık değişim
11.53%
Yıllık değişim
0.01%
21 Eylül, Pazar