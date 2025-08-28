Dövizler / BURL
BURL: Burlington Stores Inc
263.01 USD 1.89 (0.71%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BURL fiyatı bugün -0.71% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 259.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 263.99 aralığında işlem gördü.
Burlington Stores Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BURL haberleri
Günlük aralık
259.72 263.99
Yıllık aralık
212.92 308.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 264.90
- Açılış
- 263.43
- Satış
- 263.01
- Alış
- 263.31
- Düşük
- 259.72
- Yüksek
- 263.99
- Hacim
- 1.174 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.71%
- Aylık değişim
- -8.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.53%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.01%
21 Eylül, Pazar