BURL: Burlington Stores Inc
264.90 USD 2.19 (0.83%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BURLの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり261.41の安値と266.88の高値で取引されました。
Burlington Stores Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
261.41 266.88
1年のレンジ
212.92 308.25
- 以前の終値
- 262.71
- 始値
- 264.67
- 買値
- 264.90
- 買値
- 265.20
- 安値
- 261.41
- 高値
- 266.88
- 出来高
- 1.325 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.33%
- 1年の変化
- 0.73%
