货币 / BURL
BURL: Burlington Stores Inc
267.16 USD 3.12 (1.15%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BURL汇率已更改-1.15%。当日，交易品种以低点264.19和高点270.00进行交易。
关注Burlington Stores Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
264.19 270.00
年范围
212.92 308.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 270.28
- 开盘价
- 270.00
- 卖价
- 267.16
- 买价
- 267.46
- 最低价
- 264.19
- 最高价
- 270.00
- 交易量
- 1.967 K
- 日变化
- -1.15%
- 月变化
- -6.62%
- 6个月变化
- 13.28%
- 年变化
- 1.59%
