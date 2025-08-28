QuotesSections
Currencies / BURL
Back to US Stock Market

BURL: Burlington Stores Inc

265.85 USD 4.43 (1.64%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BURL exchange rate has changed by -1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 265.13 and at a high of 270.00.

Follow Burlington Stores Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BURL News

Daily Range
265.13 270.00
Year Range
212.92 308.25
Previous Close
270.28
Open
270.00
Bid
265.85
Ask
266.15
Low
265.13
High
270.00
Volume
592
Daily Change
-1.64%
Month Change
-7.07%
6 Months Change
12.73%
Year Change
1.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%