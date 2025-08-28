Currencies / BURL
BURL: Burlington Stores Inc
265.85 USD 4.43 (1.64%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BURL exchange rate has changed by -1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 265.13 and at a high of 270.00.
Follow Burlington Stores Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BURL News
Daily Range
265.13 270.00
Year Range
212.92 308.25
- Previous Close
- 270.28
- Open
- 270.00
- Bid
- 265.85
- Ask
- 266.15
- Low
- 265.13
- High
- 270.00
- Volume
- 592
- Daily Change
- -1.64%
- Month Change
- -7.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.73%
- Year Change
- 1.09%
