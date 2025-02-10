- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BRW: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI
BRW fiyatı bugün -2.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRW haberleri
- Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II aylık temettü açıkladı
- Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund aylık 0,085 dolar temettü açıkladı
- Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund declares $0.085 monthly dividend
- BRW: Rights Offering From This Saba CEF (NYSE:BRW)
- BRW: Unjustified Valuation But Rate Cuts Could Improve Performance (NYSE:BRW)
- The Curious Case Of SABA: A Clear Mispricing In The Closed-End Fund Market (NYSE:SABA)
- 2 CEF Swaps Into ETFs For July 2025
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- Hard Cash Vs. Hope: Which Is Better - Investing In Corporate Credit or Equity?
- OPP: Don't Trust The Distribution As It Is Not Sustainable
- Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund declares $0.085 monthly dividend
- More Lithium Bearing Intersections on Globex’s Lac Escale Royalty Claims
- BRW Announces $0.085 Dividend
- ECAT: Saba's Activism Drives Double-Digit Yield, Upcoming Vote Is Key (NYSE:ECAT)
- BRW Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
- Hedge fund Saba reaches agreement with another investment trust target
- SABA: Why This High-Yield Fund Is A Buy Amid Market Chaos (NYSE:SABA)
- Navigating The Tariff Fallout: Asset Allocation In A Trade War
- RIV: Massive, Fully 0Covered Distribution At A Discount (NYSE:RIV)
- Why I Really Like BRW But Still Selling (NYSE:BRW)
- FOF: Precious Metals Are Nice, But Not The Premium Valuation
- BRW: Experiencing NAV Decay And Questionable Dividend Coverage (NYSE:BRW)
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BRW stock price today?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI stock is priced at 7.59 today. It trades within -2.32%, yesterday's close was 7.77, and trading volume reached 476. The live price chart of BRW shows these updates.
Does Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI stock pay dividends?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI is currently valued at 7.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track BRW movements.
How to buy BRW stock?
You can buy Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI shares at the current price of 7.59. Orders are usually placed near 7.59 or 7.89, while 476 and -1.68% show market activity. Follow BRW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRW stock?
Investing in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI involves considering the yearly range 6.91 - 8.49 and current price 7.59. Many compare -1.68% and -0.91% before placing orders at 7.59 or 7.89. Explore the BRW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the past year was 8.49. Within 6.91 - 8.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI performance using the live chart.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) over the year was 6.91. Comparing it with the current 7.59 and 6.91 - 8.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRW stock split?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.77, and 0.40% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 7.77
- Açılış
- 7.72
- Satış
- 7.59
- Alış
- 7.89
- Düşük
- 7.55
- Yüksek
- 7.75
- Hacim
- 476
- Günlük değişim
- -2.32%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.68%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.40%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M